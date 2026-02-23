Farm Bill markup delayed at least one week--snowstorm justifies delay, but also provides more time to work out disagreements over this very controversial billMeryl NassFeb 23, 20263165Sharehttps://www.dtnpf.com/agriculture/web/ag/news/article/2026/02/22/house-ag-chair-delays-farm-bill-due3165SharePreviousNext
Maybe God giving us a bit more time to express our outrage? We have to stop destroying every good thing on this planet.
The farm bill should be turned into mulch as it would certainly be quite the fertilizer exactly like that "olden day's" kind that started with the letter "M".