Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb's avatar
Deb
3h

In our area the majority of crops are peanuts, hay, cotton, and cattle. The cotton farmers are truly the ones who suffer the greatest. They receive approximately $0.65 per pound for their product!!! Last year I knew of a few local farmers who received $0.84 per pound (they were able to contract a portion of their projected crop production). These prices are unsustainable when you balance them a against the rising input costs! Farmers were receiving these prices 50+ years ago!!!! It is horrible! And we know that the price is jeans does not reflect the price received by the farmer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pjbalv's avatar
pjbalv
3h

Maybe nutrition should be incorporated into your analysis. 94% of US corn crop is GMO. More and more people are becoming aware of the deleterious effects of GMOs on the gut Microbiome.

Instead of putting reciprocal tariffs on all countries’ food products, there should be 0 tariffs on food products that are grown in countries that ban GMOs, pesticides and other toxic substances.

What an incentive for farmers to grow real nutritional food!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture