https://maxkane.com/events

THE EVENT SCHEDULE ON MAY 31, 2025

(10am - Noon) - Round Table Discussion

Site ringside in the round barn. Watch and listen to the real food movements most engaging speakers discuss, haggle and debate over some of the toughest and most pressing questions that our current food system is facing. Through tough questions at the table for discussion, and maybe even get an opportunity to sit and haggle at the table too!

(Noon - 3pm) - Picnic, Human Connection & Meet the Speakers

Bring your own food and enjoy a picnic and long lunch break with plenty of time to meet, network, and connect with the speakers, other event attendees, and guests.

(3pm - 5pm...or later) - Individual Presentations

After lunch, you come back in the round barn to a unique experience of informative, powerful, and emotionally moving presentations ...guaranteed to leave you wanting more.

"Come experience an informative and inspiring day of human connection loaded with farm food freedom round table discussions and dynamic presentations from twelve of the most engaging people I have ever met in my twenty plus years of relentless, non-stop activism in the farm food freedom movement." - Max Kane

GET TICKETS NOW BEFORE THEY SELL OUT!

"Come experience an informative and inspiring day of human connection loaded with farm food freedom round table discussions and dynamic presentations from twelve of the most engaging people I have ever met in my twenty plus years of relentless, non-stop activism in the farm food freedom movement." - Max Kane

BUY TICKETS NOW

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL - The FOODCAST at CHURCHTOWN (FULL-DAY-PASS)