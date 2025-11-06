FarmAction is THE organization that has done more than any other to dive deep into the precursors to the farming crisis we currently face. Here are some problems and solutions.
I love these tweets.
Farm Action has posted a series of tweets about the most pressing issues affecting farmers (and consequently eaters) right now, and how to solve them. Short and sweet, everyone should be aware of these problems and ready to demand fixes.
Here is the main Twitter site for these posts: https://x.com/FarmActionUS
https://x.com/FarmActionUS/status/1983206700069879938
Go to the link above for the full thread on this petition:
North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is the first member of Congress I know of that has called for the most important fix to retain family farming and a food system that can provide healthier food for all. What is required is investigations by the DOJ’s Antitrust Division and/or by the Federal Trade Commission. Then control of these near-monopolies, fines for collusion and ideally—breaking them up and making them compete, not collude.
One solution is for people to live rurally and grow food. It doesn't even have to be as a farmer/for economic gain. It can be as a healthy lifestyle that reconnects people to the land and to what they eat. I see many posts about people wanting to support farmers. I'm not sure if they realize that they need to become "farmers." That would be the most helpful for the health of all.
Have you heard of Jadam? Developed by a South Korean, it's dirt-cheap organic fertilizer that anyone can make himself. He wrote a book with different recipes for different situations, including pesticides to which bugs don't become resistant. It has become popular all over S. Korea and elsewhere, and the book has been translated into many languages. People are singing its praises. If it catches on it could become the answer to so many farms that are forced out of business. https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/1161563/170255021340886577 I hope that link works. If not, just google Jadam or Jadam on Regenerative Farmers of America