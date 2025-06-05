Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Peter Hollings
10h

I wonder how much could be accomplished by using antitrust law to break up Conagra and Cargill?

9h

Folks this is nothing new. I financed production agriculture in the corn belt for the last 42 years I get to see the reality of what it takes to make money. Every USDA study or university budget showing what it costs to raise corn isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. They assume everything is bought brand new and every input is bought at the highest retail price they could find. The reality is the vast majority of the real farmers don’t buy their equipment at brand new prices nor due they all pay the highest retail

Price for their inputs.

Here is reality for every farm in the corn belt for every $1 of income the farmer will have to spend between 75 to 80 cents to generate that dollar this means they have between 25 and 20 cents to left over to make their loan payments pay any income taxes and provide for their living expenses the good operations keep those items between 10 and 15 cents of the dollar and they live a very comfortable life. The operations that don’t do this will run into financial difficulties.

Farming is a commodity business which means farmers A corn is no better than farmers B corn or cow or pig or egg or milk. The only way to succeed is to be the low cost producer which is a hard concept for most people to grasp. The farmers had massive profits in 2020 to 2022. And they are dealing with the side effects of that which are every supplier raised the prices of every input the farmer needs to plant and harvest his crops and the farmers use those profits to bid up the cost of land rents in an attempt to get more land or to keep what they had from being taken away. This process has been going on for many years and it’s going to go on for many many more. The only thing that government programs do is to accelerate this natural process as the bulk of all payments are paid on volume of production so the big boys get paid more so the family with generational wealth with many acres of paid for land can and will buy more and more land and the young guy without that advantage can’t and his government subsidies are far less which is the exact opposite of what we as a society would want.

