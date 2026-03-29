Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
4h

Phony support by a deceiver and a liar.

You can't make this stuff up with this guy. 🤢

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
3h

Seriously… what is left to say..just saying

Kia Kaha from New Zealand

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