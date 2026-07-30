Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Christopher Castagnoli's avatar
Christopher Castagnoli
6h

It amazes me how Fauci went to a Catholic High School years ago but learned NOTHING about the supernatural aspects of our faith. He boasted a couple of years ago that he had his own ethics! No fear of Divine Judgment or his life review when he passes away. Tony, Tony, Tony, you can run but you can't hide! Millions dead or injured from his actions. I'd rather not do so, but Christianity compels me to pray for him not to have an eternity of Hellfire and demonic torture. He seems to think of himself as a victim! Like I say, amazing! Those $3000/hr lawyers ain't gonna help you when you die whenever that may be. Was it worth kudos from the likes of the Khardashians and a cover shot in In Style magazine six years ago in them cool sunglassses by a pool if you spend Eternity in a burning sewer pit with hideous looking creatures torturing you continously?? So many like Fauci, Gates, Soros,etc seem to have so chloroformed their consciences as to rend them comatose. Truly scary!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

Who gave Fraudulent Fauci the marching orders?

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