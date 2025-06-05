Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterFDA Approved Hundreds of Drugs With No Evidence They Work/CHD, but investigation performed by Shannon Brownlee and Jeanne Lenzer at LeverCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFDA Approved Hundreds of Drugs With No Evidence They Work/CHD, but investigation performed by Shannon Brownlee and Jeanne Lenzer at LeverMust-readMeryl NassJun 05, 202587Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterFDA Approved Hundreds of Drugs With No Evidence They Work/CHD, but investigation performed by Shannon Brownlee and Jeanne Lenzer at LeverCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3221Sharehttps://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-approved-hundreds-drugs-no-evidence-they-work/https://www.levernews.com/fda-approved-and-ineffective/87Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterFDA Approved Hundreds of Drugs With No Evidence They Work/CHD, but investigation performed by Shannon Brownlee and Jeanne Lenzer at LeverCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3221SharePreviousNext
Addicted to Profit. That IS THE EPIDEMIC
Case in point: An ointment I was prescribed for a skin situation is a T-cell suppressant. When I remarked to the doctors (more than one specialty of doctor) about it suppressing immunity they defended it by saying it is so safe they use it on babies. I replied that there had been no long term studies; how could its safety be known? One MD acknowledged that truth. Another one said it would be too expensive to study the drug long term.