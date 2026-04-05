Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
16h

The science is settled. The vast majority of scientists agree with whoever is funding them. – Anon

A study designed not to find harm will never find harm.

We know they are lying. They know they are lying

They know that we know they are lying. We know that they know that we know they are lying. And they still continue to lie.

– Alexander Solzhenitsyn

With the country so divided, I’m just glad that I’m on the side that believes in God, has the most guns, and knows which restroom to use! - Steve

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Diamond's avatar
Diamond
16h

The deeper you dig the closer you get to the satanic source

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