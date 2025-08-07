Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Raphael
15h

That's great news!

Now the other petty tyrants (the governors) who forced the vaccine mandates and lockdowns on state populations, destroying jobs and small businesses as well as the economy, should all be sued and held accountable, and made to pay damages out of their own pockets, as well as to publicly apologize.

There should never be any excuse for violating the Constitution. Emergency powers must be abolished, no one should be given license to act as a king or queen, even under so-called emergencies.

Michael Stephens
15h

Absolutely brilliant. I am in Australia, which was one of the most locked down countries in the world, along with a vaccination rate of around 94% and 70% boosters. The Australian court system has never budged in regards to giving citizens back their jobs or acknowledging the wrong doings of the government etc. It is a complete shutdown. Go the USA and what an outstanding fight for victory. The essence of what was once Australia is now gone. The saying there are more sheep than people in Australia, still echo's loud and clear:- But, now, even more sheep than people.

