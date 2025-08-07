FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 7, 2025

Contact: stephanie@fedsforfreedom.org

Feds For Freedom Secures Historic Settlement with DOJ on Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Washington, D.C. – August 7, 2025 – Feds For Freedom, partnering with Boyden Gray PLLC and a courageous group of federal employees and contractors, is proud to announce a landmark settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the case Feds for Medical Freedom, et al. v. Biden, et al., concluding a nearly four-year legal battle against the Biden administration’s federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate. This settlement marks a significant victory for individual rights and serves as a powerful, implicit acknowledgment of the government’s overreach, achieved through Feds For Freedom’s relentless pursuit of justice.

As part of the settlement, the federal government must expunge COVID-19 vaccine status records, prohibit discrimination based on vaccine status, and reimburse a portion of Feds for Freedom’s legal fees.

Statement from Boyden Gray PLLC Partner Trent McCotter:

"If it weren't for Feds For Freedom and its patriotic members fighting back in 2022, the Biden vaccine mandate would never have been halted in court, and today's settlement would never have happened. Nothing can fully compensate employees for the harms suffered, but today's settlement provides critical prospective relief and shows the Trump Administration is on our side and willing to help right those wrongs."

Statement from Feds For Freedom President Marcus Thornton:

“Our victory is a long-overdue confirmation of what we have asserted all along: COVID mandates were unconstitutional, immoral, and un-American. Patriotic Americans, including Feds For Freedom, proudly held the line against an unprecedented attack on our most basic freedoms, withstanding years of relentless assault by petty tyrants determined to destroy our constitutional republic.”

Statement from Feds For Freedom Co-Founder Jim Erdman:

“This settlement represents years of volunteer work and grassroots financial support. It was successful because President Biden’s actions were demonstrably unconstitutional. The previous administration had no intention of limiting their draconian overreach to the federal workforce. If it weren’t for quiet professionals willing to speak up as every level of flaccid political and bureaucratic leadership failed a test of their humanity, we might have found ourselves in very different country today. We would do it all again, just harder.”

Facts About the Case:

In December 2021, Feds For Freedom (formerly Feds for Medical Freedom) filed suit in Texas, challenging the Biden mandate after nearly a dozen other legal efforts had failed. In January 2022, the organization secured a nationwide injunction, halting the mandate’s enforcement for over three years—outlasting the Biden presidency itself. The case, which reached the Supreme Court, has now culminated in a settlement that delivers unprecedented protections for federal workers and sets a critical precedent for safeguarding personal medical choices, religious freedoms, and Constitutional rights.

The settlement includes transformative measures to rectify past harms and prevent future abuses: