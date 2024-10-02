https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2024/09/30/hhs-secretary-xavier-becerra-declares-public-health-emergency-south-carolina-tennessee-hurricane-helene.html

Below is the sum total of CDC’s disaster response according to DHHS:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry have many website health and safety materials available, including storm safety, food safety, and power outage safety information. CDC/ATSDR has shared vital health and safety messaging and communication materials with public health officials in impacted states.

CDC/ATSDR also worked with GasStationTV to play a CO poisoning and generator safety Public Service Announcement at gas stations in the affected areas in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. CDC/ATSDR is assessing if further support is needed.”

Meanwhile, VP Harris makes remarks about the disaster in Augusta, Georgia.

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1mrGmMWLRXNGy

When you cannot rely on the federal government to handle an emergency, how could you possibly expect the WHO or UN to manage one, as they have sought to do in versions of the Pandemic Treaty, IHR amendments and Pact for the Future? No doubt they will continue to seek this power. But disaster solutions must be local, not global.