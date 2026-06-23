Here is the most recent example, in which FDA and CDC decided to ignore the actual pathologists’ findings and conclusions in order to downplay or lie about how a COVID vaccination caused a child’s death. Truly, it is difficult to dispute myocardiitis and cardiac insults appearing immediately after COVID vaccinations, especially in the highest risk group: male teenagers. But that is what CDC and FDA did, nonetheless, and covered it up for the subsequent 5 years, even today persisting with the coverup.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-altered-autopsy-results-children-died-covid-vaccines/

You may well ask, what did these agencies know and when did they know it? Fortunately, I saved the receipts. CDC knew of the extraordinarily high risk of myocarditis in males aged 12-24 by June 11, 2021—over 5 years ago. Based on analysis of VAERS reports. And all deaths reported to VAERS are required to have the medical records for each death reviewed as well, so the most accurate and timely warnings regarding vaccines can be provided to the public. [What a sick joke, huh?]

CDC presented the data two ways that I was able to screenshoot. The first dose primed the recipient, and the second and subsequent doses were the really damaging shots.

Despite knowing this, despite knowing that myocarditis patients are at high risk of sudden death from arrhythmia or heart failure, and that pericarditis can cause death from cardiac tamponade, etc., our federal health agencies covered up the risks and distorted the actual pathology interpretations.

But this is nothing new.

In 1999, I met the widow of a 61 year old man who had worked caring for experimental animals for the anthrax vaccine manufacturer in Lansing, Michigan. She testified before the House Government Reform and National Security committee. (The committee’s name has been changed since then.) He was required to receive yearly anthrax vaccine boosters for work, but had had an adverse reaction to them. So the ignorant doctor, who also worked for the vaccine manufacturer, suggested breaking the dose in half and giving him two 1/2 dose shots instead, two weeks apart. He died shortly after the second shot. His widow suspected the vaccine, knew that he might not get an honest autopsy in Lansing, and arranged to have his body sent to Grand Rapids for the autopsy.

The pathologist’s diagnosis for the cause of death was Periarteritis Nodosa, an autoimmune reaction that damaged arteries throughout his body, including his heart, which was the proximate cause of his death. The pathologist ascribed his death to the anthrax vaccine.

CDC sent one of its staff doctors, a neurologist and not a pathologist named Dr. James Sejvar to Grand Rapids, Michigan to put pressure on the local pathologist to change his diagnosis. Fortunately, the pathologist was a doctor with integrity, and he refused, and reported back to the family.

https://www.neurology.pitt.edu/people/james-joseph-sejvar-md

Sejvar was given awards by the CDC for his work on the anthrax vaccine. (I am guessing that the dates of his awards were in 2002, not 2022.) I hope patients in the Pittsburgh area will think twice about whether this highly unethical doctor is someone they would trust to treat them.

What kind of federal health agencies do we have, and what kind of employees have they rewarded, to unleash AND cover up the anthrax vaccine holocaust and now the COVID vaccine holocaust on Americans and the world? Should these agencies survive in their current form? Can they be cleaned up? When did American medicine stray so far from its ethical origins?

Without accountability, the crimes just keep being repeated. On our dime.