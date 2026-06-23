Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Dr. David Kessler who was the FDA commissioner in the early 1990's until Big Tobacco figured out how to get him to resign stated: Only about 1% of adverse reactions of prescription drugs are reported to the FDA. So, being generous, multiply the 47,000 VAERS reports of deaths and you are in the real ball park of how many Americans died. Why would a medical professional want to report that they injected a fellow human and they died from severe anaphylactic shock.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2h

How can a coroner's report be changed, if coroners don't even have a code for "died of vaccine"?

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