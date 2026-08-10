This one shows that the PABS system (Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system) that is still being pushed by the WHO, in which nations share their pathogens with WHO, universities, research centers, pharma companies etc. should be illegal, based on this Security Council Resolution intended to stop the sharing of WMD with non-state actors. We are out of the WHO, but its effort to legalize deadly pathogen sharing persists.

This one shows that the CIA spread African Swine Fever in Cuba—a memory-holed story after publication, hard to find now.

This one shows that scientists were working on Gain of Function to enhance pests of coca crops as long ago as 1993.

Ralph Baric has worked on coronaviruses for at least 43 years, paid for by NIH and NSF. Do we really think they cared about mouse hepatitis? I don’t think so. This was when coronaviruses supposedly only caused colds in humans. They must have known you could do a lot more with a coronavirus aka mouse hepatitis virus.

Baric was working with Lisa Hensley at Fort Detrick learning how to adapt coronaviruses so they would infect new species—in 1998.

And the scientific community was very worried about his experiments in 2015, after the SARS-1 outbreak of 2002-3. While the moratorium on Gain of Function research on SARS-like viruses and influenza (especially bird flu) viruses was imposed in 2014, Baric claimed to have been given a waiver by NIH to continue his own research.

Here Fauci and Morens (who Fauci tried to claim he barely knew) were carrying the dirty water for the narrative that humans cause pandemics, and not only through their effect on climate. This is called “Blame the Victim” or “guilt-tripping”—a form of psychological warfare intended to divert attention from the other manmade threat: biolabs, and put Fauci’s victims into a weaker position. It is likely it was also a prelude to justify 15 minute cities and other restrictions placed on us, because simultaneously, Peter Daszak went so far as to write in The Lancet that agriculture, mining, trapping, etc. risked causing pandemics.

The “climate change causes pandemics” narrative was aggressively pushed throughout the first two years of the pandemic.