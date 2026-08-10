Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

I cannot validate it. My intuition tells me that the immune systems of the American public have been degraded over the last 40 or 50 years, which has caused a rise in disease, states being expressed and is because of this that the medicine man has been able to produce more profitable medical protocols that solve nothing.!

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OSCAR GARCIA's avatar
OSCAR GARCIA
3h

What about Faucis wife and her role in all this, what a mess.

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