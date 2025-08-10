Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5h

In 1957 my father sent me an article on the toxicity of aluminum...and I threw a brand new set of Wear-ever Aluminum cookware into the trash, when I read it caused brain damage. In 1961, I met a new neighbor who was using an aluminum coffeemaker. I showed her the article I had read, but she was penny-wise and pound foolish and she didn't want to get rid of her coffee maker. We were friends for a lifetime. Twenty years later she wound up with Alzheimer's and went downhill for the next 20 years, until she died. It was known in the 1950s that aluminum was toxic, but it makes money for an industry...so the information was suppressed. I had no idea that it was in the shots my first child received along with mercury anther brain-damaging element. I would never have permitted the doctor to give him vaccines, if I had known.. My son nearly died from them...and I didn't know why, until I read Vaccination is NOTImmunization in 2010 by Dr. Tim O'Shea. It listed all the toxic items that were in childhood vaxxes that children needed in order to attend school. Wonder why Americans went down scholastically in the last 70 years? Vaccines were one of the major reasons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Deep Diver's avatar
Deep Diver
5h

Bravo to our new HHS Secretary!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture