Section 3. Section 381.00321, Florida Statutes, is created

to read:

381.00321 International health organization policies.—A

governmental entity as defined in s. 381.00316 or an educational

institution as defined in s. 381.00319 may not adopt, implement,

or enforce an international health organization’s public health

policies or guidelines unless authorized to do so under state

law, rule, or executive order issued by the Governor under s.252.36