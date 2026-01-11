Flu deaths by year, 2011-2024 but they are estimates, not data from death certificates
you need a statistia account to learn the source, but I think the source is CDC
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1124915/flu-deaths-number-us/
However I could not find such a compilation on the CDC website. I have often found that CDC only givees you information that it wants you to have. Apoorva Mandavilli in the NYT wrote in Feb 2021 or 2022 that CDC was withholding the bulk of info on COVID that it collected. Note that 2024-25 is missing.
Below are pediatric deaths for this season and the past 3 seasons from CDC. Doctors are required to report pediatric deaths, so this is good data—though CDC has sometimes inflated these numbers by a factor of 3-4 due to what they estimate is an underreporting factor. For this time of year the deaths are considerably lower than usual. But there can be reporting delays.
Look at the all time low of 2021-2022. I’m sure it has nothing to do with it being the first full season with a COVID ICD code.