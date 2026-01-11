https://www.statista.com/statistics/1124915/flu-deaths-number-us/

However I could not find such a compilation on the CDC website. I have often found that CDC only givees you information that it wants you to have. Apoorva Mandavilli in the NYT wrote in Feb 2021 or 2022 that CDC was withholding the bulk of info on COVID that it collected. Note that 2024-25 is missing.

Below are pediatric deaths for this season and the past 3 seasons from CDC. Doctors are required to report pediatric deaths, so this is good data—though CDC has sometimes inflated these numbers by a factor of 3-4 due to what they estimate is an underreporting factor. For this time of year the deaths are considerably lower than usual. But there can be reporting delays.