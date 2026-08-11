Food: Angela Huffman of FarmAction.us and I discuss 6 topical food-related issues, including the misnamed "Save Our Bacon," egg price-gouging during bird flu and cyclospora Meryl NassAug 11, 20263047Sharehttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/crisis-save-our-food-and-farms/bills-controlling-who-makes-your-food3047SharePreviousNext
I suggest that Farm Action send someone to Washington County MD to take a look at the indigenous food community here. I can help show them around.
Hi Meryl !
CHD might be into this info:
Pfizer instructed nurses to use off the shelf saline for 2 years of purple cap shots.
Then they switched to the grey caps that did not need dilution.
Which was 100x the endotoxin allowed than the factory finished shots were allowed.
https://badprotein.substack.com/p/nanoparticles-hate-endotoxins
Best,
BP