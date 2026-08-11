Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
11h

I suggest that Farm Action send someone to Washington County MD to take a look at the indigenous food community here. I can help show them around.

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BadProtein's avatar
BadProtein
10h

Hi Meryl !

CHD might be into this info:

Pfizer instructed nurses to use off the shelf saline for 2 years of purple cap shots.

Then they switched to the grey caps that did not need dilution.

Which was 100x the endotoxin allowed than the factory finished shots were allowed.

https://badprotein.substack.com/p/nanoparticles-hate-endotoxins

Best,

BP

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