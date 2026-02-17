Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elizabeth nickson's avatar
elizabeth nickson
2hEdited

Hundreds of thousands have crowded onto SS post election, lefties for the money, and then MSM shedding thousands of journalists, AND I suspect the deep state is suppressing the reach of those with whom they disagree and promoting those of whom they approve. Esp the anti Trumpers, I fully expect their paid subscribers are real money wise, but fake people, the NGOs are standing them up to try to show the Dems still have power. You can tell by the lack of engagement. That means the algorithms don’t promote the early adopters the way they used to. And esp us on the dissident side, politics and health especially. I doubt if SS admin is aware of this, it’s a version of smurfing, how Act Blue used to log donations from working class neighborhoods.

Reply
Share
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
2h

I honestly never got what the trip is with followers , x twattster x scrubber all my posts , hope scrub stack, er, substack don't do the same....

I want to live in analog again, I never follow anyone anymore, occasionally I subscribe....

Why did they start that following thing anyway?

I can't access my own YouTube.

My substack has three ppps in my name....what does it all mean?

We all know vexxxines cause autism, no one landed on the dammm moon, and they planted explosives to blow up three buildings on nine eleven. So kill me now...

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture