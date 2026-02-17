Total subscribers and total followers compared over the past 1 year and past 4 years, which is when I began writing on Substack.

To me it seems that once I hit 50,000 subscribers the algorithms began beating me down on my subscriber #s, but did not do anything regarding followers, as best I can tell.

First, the growth in followers and subscribers over 4 years:

Total subscribers over 4 years:

Here is a closer look at just 1 year’s growth in followers, with 73K to 103K and a fairly even curve, though the past few days look funny

Subscribers during the past 12 months hit a wall: From 47K to 50K during the first 6 months, with a slight overall loss during the second 6 months of the year.