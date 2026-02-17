For other Substack authors: my curious subscriber and follower counts over the past 4 years and 1 year
I guess this, combined with my X throttling, puts me in David Hughes' Camp 3
Total subscribers and total followers compared over the past 1 year and past 4 years, which is when I began writing on Substack.
To me it seems that once I hit 50,000 subscribers the algorithms began beating me down on my subscriber #s, but did not do anything regarding followers, as best I can tell.
First, the growth in followers and subscribers over 4 years:
Total subscribers over 4 years:
Here is a closer look at just 1 year’s growth in followers, with 73K to 103K and a fairly even curve, though the past few days look funny
Subscribers during the past 12 months hit a wall: From 47K to 50K during the first 6 months, with a slight overall loss during the second 6 months of the year.
Hundreds of thousands have crowded onto SS post election, lefties for the money, and then MSM shedding thousands of journalists, AND I suspect the deep state is suppressing the reach of those with whom they disagree and promoting those of whom they approve. Esp the anti Trumpers, I fully expect their paid subscribers are real money wise, but fake people, the NGOs are standing them up to try to show the Dems still have power. You can tell by the lack of engagement. That means the algorithms don’t promote the early adopters the way they used to. And esp us on the dissident side, politics and health especially. I doubt if SS admin is aware of this, it’s a version of smurfing, how Act Blue used to log donations from working class neighborhoods.
I honestly never got what the trip is with followers , x twattster x scrubber all my posts , hope scrub stack, er, substack don't do the same....
I want to live in analog again, I never follow anyone anymore, occasionally I subscribe....
Why did they start that following thing anyway?
I can't access my own YouTube.
My substack has three ppps in my name....what does it all mean?
We all know vexxxines cause autism, no one landed on the dammm moon, and they planted explosives to blow up three buildings on nine eleven. So kill me now...