For the next two days, CDC's ACIP will meet to discuss 11 vaccines. I will be commenting at this site from at least 8 am to 1:30 pm tomorrow

That is when the monkeypox, Lyme (experimental) flu and COVID vaccines will be discussed. Then I will comment on news from the WHO in Geneva.

Meryl Nass

Apr 15, 2025
How on earth did humanity survive for 10,000 years of documented history without the wonders of vaccines and big pharma?
Oh. Very well.
Thank you Dr. Nass for having such determination and stamina!! God bless you, and again, thank you for all your work keeping up with such a myriad of subjects and keeping us informed of them all.