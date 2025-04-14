For those who like statistics, substack has provided interesting graphs to its authors
Today I hit 48,000 subscribers, and they have come from (up to?) 177 countries
I even have a reader in Greenland! None in Djibouti! Hundreds in Brazil.
I have been gaining 20 subscribers and 100 total followers a day. Pretty good without advertising on any other social media or anywhere else, I thought.
I have been losing paid subscribers, which is probably due to my explanation about fees and my suggestion to support Door to Freedom directly, where donations are tax deductible and there are practically no fees. There is now tremendous competition on Substack—a great thing, as everyone gets their own megaphone. Right now Door to Freedom is doing okay, but I have hired lawyers to go through some federal regs on food, etc., so we will need a replenishment at some point.
Congratulations! This news gives me faith in humanity. Keep up the great work!
Congrats Meryl!
I hit 2600 subs the other day and over 4100 followers.
