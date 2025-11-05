The first book was written by someone I adore, using a pen name. But that is not why I am now rereading it (the edited final version). It is gripping . There is a wisp of fantasy (something I did not know I liked but now I do), travels around the country, spies, human traffickers and good people trying to change the world—all seen through the eyes of a young woman with remarkable powers of observation.

https://www.amazon.com/Apophenia-Gold-Story-Honey-Savannah-ebook/dp/B0FDLYZC89

The second book is titled The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain, a novel by Teresa H. PLATT. Here is a book review. The book can be read on the author’s substack — see below — and below that I have reproduced the Introduction. I think the whole book is free, though at some point you might need to be a paid subscriber… I am not sure as I read it last year. Try it out. It is fast-moving, and looks at how environmentalism has resulted in hollowing out communities that rely on natural resources, making them easy pickings for the globalists who often fund the environmentalist NGOs. How naive I once was.

Dedicated to the rebels among us and those who work on land and at sea.

Like so many other hollowed-out communities in the land of opportunity and abundance, the town of Silvercreek—nestled in the deep forests of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula and surrounded by some of the most valuable timber on the planet—is bankrupt. Conflicts over how to care for the forests have eroded public trust in forest communities; its residents are in hopeless despair, surrounded by a government-owned and neglected landscape that is a tinderbox.

Between business closures and recurring wildfires, residents wonder if it’s time to leave Silvercreek and start over. But where? Small towns all across America face the same daunting challenges.

When Los Angeles-based journalist Grace Newman begins asking tough questions, the totem of the spotted owl is presented as the easiest answer; real answers are much harder to find. To uncover reality in the age of environmentalism and globalization, Grace is forced to work with Jackson Armstrong, a third-generation logger, and others in Silvercreek, people she deeply distrusts.

As they move forward, their research uncovers layers of dark allegiances and aligned agendas. What they learn leads them to troubling conclusions and dangerous territory, including murder, love, and betrayal.

If you care about forests and are concerned about globalization and its impact on small towns and villages, about the power, funding, and influence of corporate, political, and environmental alliances, you will find The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain an action-packed novel for those who think deeply and care greatly about nature and the future.