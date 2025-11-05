For your reading pleasure: Two very enjoyable novels have come out that educate about the world right now and the remarkable history that is being made. Then check out a newsletter from C. A. Fitts.
Each one grips the reader. Even though I don't have time for fiction I had trouble putting these down. Love my newsletter.
The first book was written by someone I adore, using a pen name. But that is not why I am now rereading it (the edited final version). It is gripping. There is a wisp of fantasy (something I did not know I liked but now I do), travels around the country, spies, human traffickers and good people trying to change the world—all seen through the eyes of a young woman with remarkable powers of observation.
https://www.amazon.com/Apophenia-Gold-Story-Honey-Savannah-ebook/dp/B0FDLYZC89
The second book is titled The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain, a novel by Teresa H. PLATT. Here is a book review. The book can be read on the author’s substack — see below — and below that I have reproduced the Introduction. I think the whole book is free, though at some point you might need to be a paid subscriber… I am not sure as I read it last year. Try it out. It is fast-moving, and looks at how environmentalism has resulted in hollowing out communities that rely on natural resources, making them easy pickings for the globalists who often fund the environmentalist NGOs. How naive I once was.
Dedication
Dedicated to the rebels among us and those who work on land and at sea.
INTRODUCTION
Like so many other hollowed-out communities in the land of opportunity and abundance, the town of Silvercreek—nestled in the deep forests of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula and surrounded by some of the most valuable timber on the planet—is bankrupt. Conflicts over how to care for the forests have eroded public trust in forest communities; its residents are in hopeless despair, surrounded by a government-owned and neglected landscape that is a tinderbox.
Between business closures and recurring wildfires, residents wonder if it’s time to leave Silvercreek and start over. But where? Small towns all across America face the same daunting challenges.
When Los Angeles-based journalist Grace Newman begins asking tough questions, the totem of the spotted owl is presented as the easiest answer; real answers are much harder to find. To uncover reality in the age of environmentalism and globalization, Grace is forced to work with Jackson Armstrong, a third-generation logger, and others in Silvercreek, people she deeply distrusts.
As they move forward, their research uncovers layers of dark allegiances and aligned agendas. What they learn leads them to troubling conclusions and dangerous territory, including murder, love, and betrayal.
If you care about forests and are concerned about globalization and its impact on small towns and villages, about the power, funding, and influence of corporate, political, and environmental alliances, you will find The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain an action-packed novel for those who think deeply and care greatly about nature and the future.
Finally, you may wish to subscribe to the Solari Report, the website of Catherine Austin Fitts, which is constantly updated with new content, and includes a wonderfully informative quarterly report. There is some free content, but most requires a subscription. If you have the money, it is very worth it. The report has financial information, economics, culture, movie reviews, lots more, and each quarter there is a new theme. The newest quarterly report is titled PLUNDER, and it provides the factual basis for the story described in the Dark Side of Hunger Mountain.
It is very interesting, filled with usable information and a subscription provides access to the myriad of materials on the website.
I decided to snap a photo of the Table of Contents of this quarter’s Plunder fyi. Enjoy.
Thanks for the memories...I started thinking about all the books I used to have time to read.
Last year, I bought 42 non -fiction books and this year more. I am always going for reference type books. Years ago, i went for historical fiction...and one of my favorites was The Glory and the Lightning by Taylor Caldwell. It was the love story of Pericles and Aspasia. It should have been made into a movie...it was really a great. story dealing with both the Byzantine (Turkey) and Greece. During my teens, I read Gone with the Wind (1000 pages) six times. "It was a time that will never come again..." That is how the book opened up about the Old South before the Civil War.. It covered the Era of the Civil War and the Carpet Baggers that descended on the South.. The book by Margaret Mitchell...Gone with the Wind got me into a love of history.. I saw the movie 12 times...The first time I saw the movie, when i was 5 in 1939...My grandfather took me and I sat for almost 4 hours totally entranced by it. I loved movies and books. However, not the movies that they make today!
It's sad not to have time to read excellent fiction. Yet the important work you are, and have been doing, is deeply appreciated. We thank God for you, Dr. Nass.