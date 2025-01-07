"Forever chemicals" (carcinogens, neourotoxics, mutagens, etc.) in sewage sludge may have been spread on up to 20% of US farmland due to EPA intransigence
Snippets from 2 NYT articles and a link to our symposium talk on sewage sludge. How many ways have we been poisoned due to our health agencies working against our health?
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/27/climate/epa-pfas-fertilizer-3m-forever-chemicals.html
This is a long article so I excerpted why I thought was most germane.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/06/climate/forever-chemicals-pfas-sewage-drinking-water.html
Here is our 20254 Symposium talk on Sewage Sludge, and here are all 38 of our Symposium talks for you to choose from, several on various toxins in the environment. MAHA is long overdue!
Many years ago when Clinton was president the federal government took over the regulation of organic food. The USDA secretary, Dan Glickman, appointed in 1995, bowing down to industrial agriculture, proposed allowing organic food to be grown with sewage sludge, be irradiated and grown using GMO seeds. A massive protest campaign using petitions convinced him to back down. So today organic produce is not grown with sewage sludge, nor is it irradiated, nor is it grown with GMO seeds. Conventional produce is sometimes grown with sewage sludge, sometimes is irradiated and very often is GMO, meaning grains have the carcinogen glyphosate sprayed and them.
Organic food has grown in popularity, but it is more expensive. But it conintues to be under attack by industry trying to lower the standards, and certifiers protecting cheaters who sell non-organic food as organic.
https://t.co/J5jV1Cjr5I