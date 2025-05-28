Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
12h

I guess Hamas doesn't commit any "war crimes"....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
Rita Skeeter's avatar
Rita Skeeter
12h

The U.S. doctor, Dr. Feroze Sidhwa a volunteer trauma surgeon in Gaza's description makes it clear it is a genocide. He does not make political claims; he describes the horrific wounds from bombs and guns in young children that he cares for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture