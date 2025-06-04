Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Sally Miller
16h

Now it all makes sense this path of economic, health, freedom and cultural destruction Canada has embraced. Both Canadians; Maurice Strong and Pierre Trudeau, Father(?) of Justin Trudeau, were card carrying members of the Club of Rome. Carney, the new PM, is there to finish the job with the help of the IMF in the near future.

SmithFS
16h

Another documentary of a similar sort, with a lot of information on the Rockefeller syndicate role in the Malthusian Agenda:

"The Greatest History Never Told" - Full Feature Explains All! Ivor Cummins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTwOuN39VHo

"...session I recorded recently in Stockholm with Dr. Jacob Nordangard, and it is packed with illustrations and clips to make it a docu-drama! It covers everything of importance: the geopolitical history of Rockefeller/Carnegie/Ford foundations, thru to the Rockefeller influential dominance in the 1940's. Their creation of League of Nations (soon to become the United Nations & WHO). The intrigue accelerates with the founding of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Trilateral Commission, Club of Rome, European Management Forum (to soon become the World Economic Forum), UN Agenda 21, the Earth Charter Commission, the G20 - and a dizzying array of increasingly powerful organizations thru to the 2000's.

A truly pivotal moment occurred in 2019, when the massively expanded World Economic Forum...quietly signed a partnering contract with the United Nations (an event with massive implications - but zero media coverage, of course).

In short this epic production explains the bizarre behavior of Covid, Climate, Trans, etc, etc. - the whole shooting match, decoded. I'm not exaggerating..."

