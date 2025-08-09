Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Klaus Hubbertz
1h

Highly independent, self-reliant, totally egalitarian & anarchic, truly sustainable and self-responsible hunter-gatherers would NEVER ever have developed such truly insurmountable problems that have infested modern mass-societies for good ...

Long-live DE-centralization and self-reliance !!!

Harold Gielow
35m

Resisting requires several actions. First, we need to increase awareness of the implementation of this global system and alert people to its dangers. We can use the current revelations to effect that realization. The COVID pandemic response has been clearly revealed as authoritarian over reach as well as unsafe and ineffective. Bobby Kennedy recently gave a huge assist in this revelation. Another revelation is the soft coup which was attempted on President Trump. Thanks to Tulsi, that information is being released. Using those two huge revelations, if those who are attuned to the dangers demonstrate them to as many as they individually can reach, then we may be able to achieve a tipping point where a sufficient number of people are awake to the present dangers and resist.

Second, we need to push for continued revelation, transparency and accountability. There are multiple other deep state actions remaining which have not been fully exposed. These include the Kennedy assassinations and the MLK assassination. They include 9/11. They include the USS Liberty incident. We have two deep state plots which are currently unraveling. We must continue to pull the threads until they are all exposed and justice is served.

Third, we must fix our electoral system. It is fraught with fraud and widely untrusted. We cannot re-instill trust in our government if we do not re-instill trust in our electoral process.

Fourth, we need to re-instill true grass roots activism to find and promote good leaders. We must push back against a system which preselects our choices for us based on connections and obedience to the deep state.

Lastly, we need to get our own spiritual house in order. We need to re-establish our relationship with the God of nature and natures God, from whom our natural rights come.

