Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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RLM
1h

Wonderful news! And we need some cheer.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Great line up of outspoken leadership. How do we get this to being a mainstream event? . A Hollywood production? My response to your cross post about a astute virologist which Dr. Malone also cross posted needs mainstream exposure! https://thomasabraunrph.substack.com/p/egocentric-scientists

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