https://brownstone.org/polyface-retreat-2026/

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https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/announcing-the-better-way-conference-rhode-island-new-england-may-29-31-2026/

Announcing the Better Way Conference: Rhode Island, New England – May 29-31 2026

PRESS RELEASE



April 08, 2026

Better Way Conference Comes to Rhode Island: Co-creating New Health Solutions a Better Way for the USA.

Rhode Island, USA: May 29–31, 2026

World Council for Health (WCH), in collaboration with WCH New England, have launched ticket sales for the highly anticipated inaugural USA Better Way Conference, a two-day gathering of international speakers, practitioners, and thought leaders focused on reimagining the future of healthcare.

The event brings together voices from medicine, science, law, policy, and media. The conference aims to spark discussion of emerging perspectives on systemic healthcare problems and to explore possible solutions to known problems with scientific research, informed consent, prevention, treatment, governance, and health insurance models. This event showcases some of the most well-known voices in the health freedom movement. Tickets are on sale from $55.



In-person speakers include Dr. Tess Lawrie • Dr. Marivic Villa • Del Bigtree • Dr. Bret Weinstein • Dr. Peter McCullough • Dr. Mark Trozzi • Kevin McKernan • Dr. William Makis • Dr. Pierre Kory • Jan Jekielek • Beverley Rubik • Dr. Meryl Nass • Dr. Larry Palevsky • Mary Holland • Dr. Sherri Tenpenny • Dr. Bryan Ardis • Dr. Mark Brody • Christof Plothe DO • Reggie Littlejohn and many others.



This Rhode Island event is being presented with the support of Vic Mellor who is also speaking, a local leader and congressional candidate whose network and community engagement have helped bring the Better Way Conference to the region.

Special Opening Event: Gala Dinner

The conference will commence with an exclusive Gala Dinner on Friday evening (May 29, 2026), offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect with speakers, organizers, and fellow participants in an intimate setting.

Gala Dinner Details:

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: VIP Drinks 6-7pm | Main Event 7pm for 7.30pm – 11pm

Format: Welcome reception, dinner, and informal networking

This special event sets the tone for the weekend, creating space for meaningful conversations ahead of the main conference program.

A Full Two-Day Program of Talks

The conference will feature six in-depth panel discussions over two days, each addressing key themes shaping the future of healthcare.

Day One: Systems, Science & Consent (Saturday, May 30)

Doors open at 8:00 AM with remarks at 8:30 AM , followed by three panels:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panel 1: A Better Way for Science and Research

This session will examine challenges within the current scientific ecosystem, including funding structures, research incentives, and peer review processes. Speakers will discuss how scientific rigor and independence might be strengthened.

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Panel 2: A Better Way for Health Care Finance Systems

Focusing on structural and financial dynamics, this panel will explore rising healthcare costs, insurance-driven models, and alternative approaches to care delivery.

2:45 PM – 4:45 PM

Panel 3: A Better Way for Biological Products & Informed Consent

This discussion will address ethical considerations in the development and distribution of biological products, with a focus on transparency, safety, and patient understanding.

The day concludes with highlights at 4:45 PM, followed by a free evening screening of Del Bigtree’s An Inconvenient Study and a live Q&A session.

Day Two: Health Governance, Dis-ease Prevention, & Self-Healing (Sunday, May 31)

Doors open at 8:00 AM, with sessions running from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Panel 4: A Better Way for Prevention and Treatment

Exploring the role of nutrition, lifestyle, and early intervention in reducing chronic illness.

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Panel 5: A Better Way for Health Governance

Examining global health governance, legal accountability, and decentralized approaches to public health.

2:45 PM – 4:45 PM

Panel 6: A Better Way for Self-Healing

Highlighting practical tools and strategies for individual health management and resilience.

The days conclude with closing reflections and remarks from conference hosts and organizers. The event will be livestreamed. This conference is presented in partnership with Vic Mellor.



Event Details

Gala Dinner: Friday, May 29, 2026 (Evening)

Conference Dates: May 30–31, 2026

Location: Rhode Island, USA

Livestream at:

https://www.betterwayconference.org/



Hosted by: World Council for Health & World Council for Health New England

For tickets, full speaker lineup, and event schedule, visit:



https://www.betterwayconference.org/

Media Contact:

Nic Robinson

nic@worldcouncilforhealth.org