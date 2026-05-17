Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Georgann Cunney's avatar
Georgann Cunney
9h

Thank you Meryl for another Wonderful garden report!!

Speaking of healthy non toxic soil,, and remediating toxicity, here's a wonderful article from Sayer Ji:

The Ancient Bacterium That Eats Roundup

5/13/26

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/how-bacillus-subtilis-is-quietly

Microbes in fermented food for our guts & whole body beneficial microbe community! And Beneficial microbes in our COMPOST for neutralizing toxicity and Nourishing the Soil!

Some good info in the comment section as well!

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HillsideFarmer's avatar
HillsideFarmer
9h

Great article!

I've been using Coast of Maine manures for years. It's good to know they aren't sludgy.

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