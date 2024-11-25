https://www.kenyans.co.ke/news/106708-court-suspends-govts-immunity-privileges-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-official

Justice Bahati Mwamuye, in his ruling, prohibited the Foundation and its directors, officers, staff, and agents acting under its authority from enjoying or continuing to enjoy any privileges and immunities under the Privileges and Immunities Act.

The matter will be mentioned on February 5, 2025, to confirm compliance and to take a priority hearing date for the highlighting of written submissions with respect to the Application or the Petition.

…In a gazette notice on October 23, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi stated that the Foundation had been granted immunity in all its operations within the country leaving Kenyans with raised eyebrows on the implications of the move.

The Foundation was granted privileges similar to those of diplomatic officials, including tax exemptions and immunity from legal actions related to their official duties. Mudavadi argued that the Gates Foundation is a charitable trust fighting poverty, disease, and inequality in over 140 countries globally, it qualified it to be a beneficiary of Section 11 of the Privileges and Immunities Act.

The Gates Foundation on October 27 clarified the details regarding the Government of Kenya granting all its officials immunity and protection.

In a statement through its Global Communication’s Deputy Director in Africa Buhle Makamanzi, the Foundation stated that the immunity agreement was within the confines of Kenya’s Privileges and Immunities Act and is like similar ones granted to other foundations.