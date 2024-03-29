GAVI plans to spend a billion dollars on local vaccine production here. But some say local production is a bad idea. I do too, because it is simply a scam; you cannot set up a vaccine factory without a massive infrastructure to support it and well-trained and well-honed staff to manage it and troubleshoot the problems as they arise.

Anyone in the vaccine game knows of the Serum Institute. Already the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer — and a critical conduit of jabs to lower-income countries — the Indian biotechnology company is looking to make itself globally indispensable with a new malaria vaccine and a critical role in a new venture to respond to future outbreaks in less than 100 days.



But while Serum is expanding rapidly, it doesn’t believe local communities should be trying to follow in its footsteps.



One of the lessons that Serum’s CEO Adar Poonawalla has drawn from his company’s history is a commitment to economies of scale — and that has led him to caution against the burgeoning demand for local production, which grew out of the blatant vaccine hoarding seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Whereas most manufacturers produce vaccines in the tens of millions, Serum has the capacity to manufacture hundreds of millions, Poonawalla tells Devex contributor Andrew Green. “That brings about economies of scale,” he says, “and you can bring down the prices.”



“If you want these countries to get a product at the lowest possible price, you have to make it in one location or maybe two locations that are very large-scale to be able to do that,” he advises. The formula seems to be working for Serum: The institution estimates that roughly two-thirds of the world’s children receive at least one vaccine manufactured there.



