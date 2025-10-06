You may need to enlarge the photo for the details. I’m making it as large as I can. What you see are linear elements sprayed from planes. These “chemtrails” are believed to include charged particles, as expected from coal fly ash (a toxic waste product containing a variety of materials, collected by scrubbers when coal is burned) or possibly other materials. Coal fly ash is essentially free, there are millions of pounds available for the hauling, and it contains many elements in a similar pattern as the “dirt” that occasionally falls from the sky and lands on snow or ice or cars— which is believed to be detritus from chemtrails. That is why coal fly ash is the most likely component of chemtrails, though it is probably not the only material used.

After laying down the linear chemtrails, pulsed electromagnetic fields are applied to these areas, creating many (roughly perpendicular from the original trail) parallel lines in long rows. In some cases the original line is replaced by rows of lines, while in other cases the original line is still visible. Those new thin lines then widen out (either spontaneously or due to additional electromagnetic field applications) to create the haze that one commonly sees after multiple chemtrails have been laid down.

None of the patterns shown below are normal cloud formations. In other areas the sky was clear.

Sometimes instead of lines you will see long rows of round puffs or other configurations. My photos of them, below, are not as sharp as the first photo.

I have no idea how the “anthrax vaccine” overlay appeared as all I did was transfer the image from my phone to my computer via Apple Mail. I did not post it to my anthrax vaccine blog. Big Brother, I guess.

Below are 2 images I took in Freeport, Maine on September 13 around 11 am. You can see the wide, parallel lines emanating from a central “spine”—almost like the skeleton of a chest. Below that you have a poor example of parallel puffs and jigsaw pieces. Over time they will form another haze, and we are supposed to think that the people in charge of this truly think they are saving the planet by doing this to blot out the sun’s rays.

Sorry, I don’t buy that such a massive international project is controlled by idiots who think they are saving the planet. But I can’t tell you why they are doing this and why so many nations are involved. And how they have kept the secret for 3 decades.