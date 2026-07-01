Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
10h

Those who promote vaccines show their ignorance about health - and how the Immune system functions. I read information regarding the immune system over 50 years ago... how the lymphatic system produces white corpuscles that will attack foreign proteins, bacteria or even the wrong food allergens to get rid of them. The vaccine manufacturers claimed that their vaccines will cause a strong immune system reaction, BUT it is definitely not beneficial. Toxic matter in the vaccines will break down the Immune System not strengthen it. .The only thing that belongs in the bloodstream are nutrients from natural unprocessed foods, which will nourish the organs, glands and cells and provide good health.

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
10h

Western Australia provides very interesting data on the Bavarian Nordic Monkey Pox Jab known as Jynneos

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/monkey-pox-jabbing-harms

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