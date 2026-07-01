I had not seen the emails Maryanne Demasi discusses below, to and from Francis Collins. They help contextualize the 2017 WEF meeting at which CEPI (whose main goal is developing pandemic vaccines in 100 days, even though the organization claimed to be founded to fight neglected tropical diseases) was introduced to the world by Bill Gates and Jeremy Farrar. The emaills suggest CEPI was about the biosecurity agenda all along.

Jim Yong Kim jumped on this idea while President of the World Bank, and is someone who has had an interesting trajectory. He worked closely with Paul Farmer at Partners for Health. Before I knew better, I donated all my office equipment to that organization in 2002 when I had a spinal cord tumor and (mistakenly) thought I’d never practice again. While they have done good work in Haiti, the organization also seems to have strange deep state connections.

Nicole Lurie is currently director of CEPI-USA and in charge of emergency planning for CEPI (international) after working at RAND, then serving the Obama administration doling out no-bid biodefense contracts, even going around Congress to give a roughly $ half billion contract for TPOXX (a drug intended for smallpox, which could not be tested to see if it worked because smallpox has been eradicated) to Ron Perelman’s company. Ron was a huge Dem donor.

Clinton and Bush 2 had already purchased new ACAM2000 smallpox vaccines for the entire country, and BARDA under Bush 2 had contracted for the entire development of a newer smallpox vaccine. Its latest name is Jynneos, and it has cost taxpayers circa $2 billion. It is unclear whether it works for smallpox or monkeypox. I have previously written about how CDC hid its monkeypox clinical trial results, after spending years conducting the trial in DRC (Congo).

Lurie’s husband (Dr. Jesse Goodman), by the way, was the head of CBER at FDA (the vaccine branch), then chief scientist and Deputy Commissioner for Science and Public Health at FDA, so he could assist getting the experimental products she funded while assistant HHS Secretary for Preparedness and Emergency Response (aka ASPR) approved by FDA for use in humans. Today Dr. Goodman is the Director of the Center on Medical Product Access, Safety and Stewardship at Georgetown and the DC VA Hospital. He is also big on antimicrobial resistance, the linchpin of One Health—in other wordds, the only part of One Health that makes any sense.

These people became key players in the COVID response plan and are important to be aware of.

From Wikipedia:

Kim cofounded Partners in Health while still a student, earned an MD and PhD at Harvard, became a medical academic, received a MacArthur fellowship prize in 2003, then (clearly an excellent administrator) moved out of academe and oversaw all of WHO's work related to HIV/AIDS in the early 2000s. In 2009 he became president of Dartmouth College, and left there to become President of the World Bank in 2012. A very unusual trajectory that required very high level support.

Why was he so influential in pushing and funding (from the World Bank) the biosecurity agenda? Was this policy the brainchild of those who had been behind his astonishing career trajectory?

Why has Bill Gates been so obsessed with global health, what deal did he make with the Department of Justice or the Devil (in his 1998 antitrust case against Microsoft, perhaps?) that correlated with his suddenly becoming a philanthropist and starting the Gates Foundation, and why has he worked so hard and spent so much to boost and control the global health narratives he (at least in part) created?

Jeremy Farrar, another trained physician, as I have asserted since 2020, had his own bizarre, meteoric rise to lead the Wellcome Trust and massively fund the biosecurity agenda, and is clearly associated with British intelligence. He was at the same level as Fauci, and actually may have been directing Fauci at the outset of the COVID pandemic. He also funded the hydroxychloroquine overdose trials in the UK and WHO, that were designed to since the use of (effective) HCQ for COVID.

Every pperson who name is mentioned above (apart from Bill Clinton, George Bush, Bill Gates and Ron Perelman) is a trained physician but also (imho) a deep state operative, whether they admit it or not.

HOWEVER, the US’ deep state biosecurity agenda started in the 1990s under Clinton, not in 2016. The Army had a plan to develop 75 vaccines against all known biowarfare threats in the 1990s, believe it or not.

Then the Obama administration began pushing the global biosecurity agenda by 2014.

Read plenty more below regarding the past ten years.