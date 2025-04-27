Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterGET EDUCATED ABOUT SEWAGE SLUDGE and activated to STOP the SPREAD--Tuesday at 2 pmCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGET EDUCATED ABOUT SEWAGE SLUDGE and activated to STOP the SPREAD--Tuesday at 2 pmMeryl NassApr 27, 202524Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterGET EDUCATED ABOUT SEWAGE SLUDGE and activated to STOP the SPREAD--Tuesday at 2 pmCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore82Share24Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterGET EDUCATED ABOUT SEWAGE SLUDGE and activated to STOP the SPREAD--Tuesday at 2 pmCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore82SharePrevious
🧠DR SYED HAIDER SUBSTACK prions 🧠
Dead in the Water (Literally. You Will Not Believe This)
On "water cremation" and how the recently liquefied deceased end up back in our water supply.
https://blog.mygotodoc.com/p/dead-in-the-water-literally-you-will
Archived 👇
https://web.archive.org/web/20250424141940/https://blog.mygotodoc.com/p/dead-in-the-water-literally-you-will
You ought to invite Lee Zeldin, head of the EPA to attend. He can make something happen. This one should be on his plate.