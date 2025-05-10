Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterGlenn Greenwald reveals Sen. Cassidy listing all the ways he will control RFK, Jr. and the US vaccine program. Scary.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGlenn Greenwald reveals Sen. Cassidy listing all the ways he will control RFK, Jr. and the US vaccine program. Scary.under 4 minutesMeryl NassMay 10, 202595Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterGlenn Greenwald reveals Sen. Cassidy listing all the ways he will control RFK, Jr. and the US vaccine program. Scary.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5410Sharehttps://x.com/robinmonotti/status/192108147652056708695Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterGlenn Greenwald reveals Sen. Cassidy listing all the ways he will control RFK, Jr. and the US vaccine program. Scary.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5410SharePreviousNext
Senator Cassidy is exactly the kind of corrupt politicians
who must be voted out of office!
Senators such as Cassidy have absolutely nothing beneficial for America. In fact, IMO, Cassidy is a ‘clear & present’ danger to the American way of life! He’s a clear and present danger, a national threat to our Constitutional Republic, through
and through.
Unfortunately, even if Senator Cassidy was voted out, there’s plenty more just like him. And with the same corrupted maligned, malignant intent.
Any politician who seeks only for himself or herself is a cancer which must be nuked!(Figuratively speaking of course.)
There’s one Senator after another Senator wannabe’s, waiting to step-up & ultimately control, if necessary threaten, anybody ‘good & decent,’ with the best of intentions for the American people such as RFK Jr
However you slice it, our federal Govt. and all state and local governments today have been infiltrated by, filled with loads of “dirt-bags” like a Senator Cassidy!
I’m being kind.
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
If vaccines are so "safe and effective", why not repeal the PREP Act?