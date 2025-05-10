Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJR's avatar
AJR
5h

Senator Cassidy is exactly the kind of corrupt politicians

who must be voted out of office!

Senators such as Cassidy have absolutely nothing beneficial for America. In fact, IMO, Cassidy is a ‘clear & present’ danger to the American way of life! He’s a clear and present danger, a national threat to our Constitutional Republic, through

and through.

Unfortunately, even if Senator Cassidy was voted out, there’s plenty more just like him. And with the same corrupted maligned, malignant intent.

Any politician who seeks only for himself or herself is a cancer which must be nuked!(Figuratively speaking of course.)

There’s one Senator after another Senator wannabe’s, waiting to step-up & ultimately control, if necessary threaten, anybody ‘good & decent,’ with the best of intentions for the American people such as RFK Jr

However you slice it, our federal Govt. and all state and local governments today have been infiltrated by, filled with loads of “dirt-bags” like a Senator Cassidy!

I’m being kind.

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
SH's avatar
SH
5h

If vaccines are so "safe and effective", why not repeal the PREP Act?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture