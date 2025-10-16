Once the PABS (pathogen access and benefit sharing system) portion of the Pandemic Treaty is completed and the treaty can go forward, the international criminal elites will be on target to start rolling out pandemics again.

Here is the Executive Summary of their new report, with my decoding. I also highlighted some of their main points. You have to download a copy of the report here:

https://www.gpmb.org/reports/report-2025

_____________________

The 2025 Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) report, The New Face of

Pandemic Preparedness, underscores the urgent need to transform global health

security in a world still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Pandemics have

profound and lasting impacts, which extend beyond health to disrupt economies,

societies, and governance systems. Despite advances in science and technology,

the world remains vulnerable to future pandemics due to persistent inequities,

mistrust, and underinvestment in preparedness. A paradigm shift in preparedness

is needed, based on three imperatives: CARE, MEASURE, and COOPERATE.

Key lessons from COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed critical gaps in global preparedness and

response. Its cascading effects — economic losses in tens of US$ trillions, over

20 million estimated deaths, and disruptions to education, mental health, and

social cohesion — revealed systemic weaknesses. Key lessons include:

• Multidimensional impact: Pandemics are not just health crises, but social and

economic quakes that deepen inequalities and erode trust.

[1. We need to get the plebes back on our team and trusting us again—Nass]

• Unintended consequences: Public health and social measures (PHSM), while

necessary, often lacked strategies to mitigate their economic and social fall-out.

[2. Darn, the public figured out a lot of schemes, which we had not anticipated and had not mitigated. We must do better next time—Nass]

• Fragmented governance: Geopolitical tensions and weakened multilateralism

hindered coordinated responses, exacerbating global inequities in access to

vaccines and treatments.

[3. We call for global governance to solve the problem we dreamed up of fragmented governance. Will talking about lack of equity still work? Will Africa take our vaccines next time if offered them first?—Nass]

PNDMC: Five keys to better preparedness

There are five key ways to address future pandemics and better guard against

the risks of a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world:

1. Primary defences: Strengthen frontline health systems and One Health

approaches to detect and contain outbreaks early.

[Gotta include One Health—Nass]

2. Novel governance: Foster agile, inclusive decision-making and rebuild trust

through transparent, equitable policies.

[Gotta change governance—Nass]

3. Data analytics: Leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time monitoring to

guide adaptive responses and mitigate unintended impacts.

[Use surveillance and AI to get in front of bad news and contain fallout from anti-human policies—Nass]

4. Multisectoral collaboration: Integrate planning and responses of health,

agriculture, finance, and security sectors for whole-of-society resilience.

[Globally control all sectors, not just health, under the guise of pandemic planning—Nass]

5. Critical health response: Invest in pathogen-agnostic tools, health workforce

protection, and community-led initiatives.

[Actually address health in addition to the baloney listed above, but especially roll out “vaccines”—Nass]

The path forward: care, measure, cooperate

• CARE: A more resilient system begins with strong primary health care that

can absorb the first wave of cases while maintaining essential services.

Integrating One Health principles into frontline surveillance is essential, because

most emerging pathogens originate in animals. Accelerated research into

broad-spectrum antivirals and rapid diagnostics can make rapid response

more available while vaccines are produced, and support equity in access to

countermeasures.

Protecting the health workforce is critical to maintaining service capacity during

crises. Enhanced community engagement will lessen the disruption caused

by public health and social measures and boost pandemic prevention and

containment.

[We have to get local buy-in for our policies to try and avoid the kind of blow-back that our COVID policies induced, which we are now having to navigate—Nass]

• MEASURE: Dynamic metrics must be developed to assess health system

resilience, social impacts, and economic costs in real time. A global Pandemic

Risk Observatory that brings together multiple stakeholders to collaborate,

integrates epidemiological, economic, social, and environmental data into a

single decision-support platform and deploys new technologies to improve the

efficiency and timeliness of data analysis can transform preparedness.

It would allow leaders to view pandemic risk in comprehensive, near-real-time

terms, improve forecasting, and facilitate more effective resource allocation. [We will blame the algorithm when the public sees that things are going sideways—Nass]

• COOPERATE: Ratification, implementation and financing of the WHO Pandemic

Agreement — adopted at the 78th World Health Assembly — alongside the

continued implementation of the amendments to the International Health

Regulations, would ensure fair sharing of samples, data and products.

[We are committed to global sharing of pandemic pathogens in order to easily roll out future pandemics and no one will be able to identify where they came from since they will have been globally shared—Nass]

Regional institutions are well placed to organize cross-border surge operations

and pooled procurement.

Financial mechanisms should align disbursements with measurable

preparedness targets and maximize investment from both public and private

sector channels, nationally, regionally and globally.

[Send money. We promise to measure “preparedness targets” so you can go back to your governments and report the money was well spent.—Nass]

Civil society networks that

proved indispensable during COVID-19 need predictable funding and formal

roles in preparedness plans to sustain risk communication, logistics and service

delivery.

Future pandemics will exploit the vulnerabilities caused by inequity and mistrust

unless systemic reforms are adopted. By investing in care systems, robust data

tools, and international cooperation, the world can mitigate the catastrophic

impacts of future health crises.

[Give us your money and your data, and we will protect you—Nass]

Adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement is a beacon of hope in a world

weighed down by crisis. Born out of the depth of COVID-19’s impact, it signals that

nations are prepared to work through their different perspectives and come to

agreement on their common interests.

[The meaningless IHR amendments (apart from surveillance and censorship) that were eventually adopted using a bogus consensus method and not a vote, were a start. Now nations must complete the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system so we can start rolling out pandemics again—Nass]

Building strong care systems, measuring the full spectrum of pandemic impacts

and strengthening cooperation across sectors and borders will determine

whether the next outbreak becomes a manageable event or a repeat of recent

global upheaval.