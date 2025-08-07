The global pandemic preparedness aka biosecurity agenda includes rapid approval or authorization of drugs and vaccines by authorities other than national governments. The point is to convince the African and other developing nations, who do not have their own FDAs, to use the WHO/Gates regulators, or other nations’ regulators, to rapidly approve vaccines and drugs, at least during emergencies. There is a desperate desire to be sure the least developed nations get vaccinated as fast as everyone else. It’s about equity, remember? We can’t have the Africans be the only ones left standing if genocidal vaccines are in the offing next time.

Thursday, 07 August 2025

NEWS RELEASE

WHO designates new WHO-Listed Authorities, strengthening global access to quality-assured medical products

https://www.who.int/news/item/07-08-2025-who-designates-new-who-listed-authorities--strengthening-global-access-to-quality-assured-medical-products/

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially designated Health Canada, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare/Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (MHLW/PMDA) of Japan, and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the United Kingdom as WHO-Listed Authorities (WLAs), a status granted to national authorities that meet the highest international regulatory standards for medical products.

With these latest designations, WHO expands the growing list of WLAs, now involving 39 agencies across the world, supporting faster and broader access to quality-assured medical products, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

In addition, the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) – one of the first regulatory authorities to complete the WLA assessment for both medicines and vaccines in October 2023 – has had its listing scope successfully expanded, now covering all regulatory functions.

“This recognition reflects the deep commitment of these authorities to regulatory excellence,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Their designation as WHO-Listed Authorities is not only a testament to their robust regulatory systems but also a critical contribution to global public health. Strong and trusted regulators help ensure that people everywhere have access to safe, effective, and high-quality medical products.”

Around 70% of countries worldwide still face significant challenges due to weak or inadequate regulatory systems for evaluating and authorizing medical products. The WLA framework promotes regulatory convergence, harmonization and international collaboration, allowing WHO Prequalification Programme and regulatory authorities, especially those in LMICs, to rely on the trusted work and decisions of designated agencies. This collaboration supports efficient use of limited resources, enabling better and faster access to quality-assured life-saving medical products to millions more people.

“The principle of reliance is central to WHO’s approach to regulatory systems strengthening and a cornerstone for effective, efficient and smart regulatory oversight of medical products,” said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Systems, Access and Data. “WHO-Listed Authorities are key enablers in promoting trust, transparency, and faster access to quality-assured medical products, especially in low- and middle-income countries.”

In a world where health threats, including substandard and falsified medical products, know no borders, WLAs also serve as critical pillars of preparedness and equity, making life-saving products available more broadly, rapidly and efficiently.

The designations follow a rigorous performance evaluation process carried out by WHO using its globally recognized benchmarking and assessment tools. These evaluations were reviewed by the Technical Advisory Group on WLAs (TAG-WLA), which convened in June 2025.

Canada, Japan and the UK’s regulatory authorities were previously recognized as Stringent Regulatory Authorities (SRAs). Their designation under the WLA framework marks an important step in moving beyond the old SRA system, while ensuring continuity and stability in global procurement processes of quality-assured medical products.