Gloria Guillo and Jeremy Kuzmarov interviewed me today on COVID, Bird Flu, the anthrax letters and Zimbabwe's anthrax epidemic. The show is "Left on Left" and its intention is to educate lefties on Radio Station WBAI (and others) and broaden their perspective on what COVID really was. Meryl Nass Feb 27, 2025
So glad to hear this is being aired on BAI. That used to be my favorite station when I was a progressive and lived in NY. I learned much important health information from Gary Null, and I learned much about how the world was really run. A year or 2 ago I checked back with them to see what Amy Goodman was covering. I was so saddened to see she had sold out and had not covered anything regarding the pandemic that would not be approved of by mainstream media. Hopefully your show gets listened to by many!
My favorite parts of Covid:
#105
It Is Time To Re-Frame
“Unexpected Deaths”
As
“Expected Deaths”
For the Vaccinated.
Who Are Dying “As Expected”.
