I love the way this graph was designed. Note how as US expenditures rose more rapidly than any other country represented, our increase in life expectancy rose more slowly—almost as if we were seeing an inverse relationship between increased spending and healthimprovements, when compared with other developed nations.

Part of the reason our country has gotten fatter is a profoundly corrupt scientific theory, which so many bought into, it could not be expunged. Kinda like the climate change hypothesis, that cannot go away because we have invested too much into it.

Why would you eat junk produced by rich food companies that use the cheapest ingredients with flavors and addiction-producing substances in order to get us to poison ourselves with their products?