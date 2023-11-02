We will be holding a breakfast for Senators, Members and staffs to learn about the WHO power grab on November 8. It will be in the Senate Visitors Center (SVC210) from 8:30 am-10 am for the formal presentation, while experts will be there to answer questions or repeat presentations till noon.

Speakers will include:

Senator Ron Johnson

Attorney Reggie Littlejohn

Dr. David Bell

Catherine Austin Fitts

Attorney Valerie Borek

Kris Ullman

Meryl Nass

Invited to speak are Sen. Rand Paul and Speaker Mike Johnson; we are waiting to hear back from their offices.

Frank Gaffney will moderate.

It would be extremely helpful if you encourage your Members and Senators and their staffs to attend and learn more. A hot/cold breakfast buffet will be served.

The event is not open to the public. Your name must be on a list to be allowed into this Senate venue. Fingers crossed that a lot will get accomplished in a short time!

Parliamentarians in other countries are starting to speak out too. More on that later. *We are being heard!*