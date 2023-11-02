Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
Nov 2, 2023

GOD Luck - Hope for Today ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh's avatar
Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh
Nov 2, 2023

FINALLY! It reminds me of WWII and how we were losing the war to the Nazis and Imperial Japan through the first couple years but once momentum built and every American became focused the war turned around and eventually became a rout! Its time to overturn the rocks these creatures in our government and prosecute these traitors and throw them out on their asses!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture