Good news: 10 groups including DoortoFreedom, CHD, Sovereignty Coalition are taking our show to Washington
We will be holding a breakfast for Senators, Members and staffs to learn about the WHO power grab on November 8. It will be in the Senate Visitors Center (SVC210) from 8:30 am-10 am for the formal presentation, while experts will be there to answer questions or repeat presentations till noon.
Speakers will include:
Senator Ron Johnson
Attorney Reggie Littlejohn
Dr. David Bell
Catherine Austin Fitts
Attorney Valerie Borek
Kris Ullman
Meryl Nass
Invited to speak are Sen. Rand Paul and Speaker Mike Johnson; we are waiting to hear back from their offices.
Frank Gaffney will moderate.
It would be extremely helpful if you encourage your Members and Senators and their staffs to attend and learn more. A hot/cold breakfast buffet will be served.
The event is not open to the public. Your name must be on a list to be allowed into this Senate venue. Fingers crossed that a lot will get accomplished in a short time!
Parliamentarians in other countries are starting to speak out too. More on that later. *We are being heard!*
