From Devex, reporting from the UN General Assembly:

As world leaders descend on New York City this week for the 80th United Nations General Assembly, you’re likely to see people walking around Midtown Manhattan with name tags and playing “guess the flag” as you stumble across a protest.



One of the central questions this year is, where will the aid money come from? The cash is drying up just as global cooperation frays, and defense spending is at record highs — $2.7 trillion in 2024, the steepest jump since the late 1980s — while aid budgets are shrinking fast. Official development assistance, or ODA, is expected to plunge another 9% to 17% this year after sharp cuts in 2024, leaving a $4 trillion annual gap for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. As U.N. disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu warns, “Rising global military expenditures are not delivering peace.”