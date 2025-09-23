Good News: UN Bemoans that it is $4 TRILLION short per year to achieve the "Sustainable Development Goals"
And they don't have their international rules-based order either, sob sob.
From Devex, reporting from the UN General Assembly:
As world leaders descend on New York City this week for the 80th United Nations General Assembly, you’re likely to see people walking around Midtown Manhattan with name tags and playing “guess the flag” as you stumble across a protest.
One of the central questions this year is, where will the aid money come from? The cash is drying up just as global cooperation frays, and defense spending is at record highs — $2.7 trillion in 2024, the steepest jump since the late 1980s — while aid budgets are shrinking fast. Official development assistance, or ODA, is expected to plunge another 9% to 17% this year after sharp cuts in 2024, leaving a $4 trillion annual gap for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. As U.N. disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu warns, “Rising global military expenditures are not delivering peace.”
Rather than calling on governments to step up, many leaders gathering this week — from Barbados’ Mia Mottley to the United Kingdom’s Gordon Brown — said it’s time to look elsewhere.
“In the absence of an international rules-based order, we are no different from children on a playground running from the bully and hoping that we can get through lunch time without somebody taking our food,” Mottley said during a private roundtable at The Rockefeller Foundation yesterday. “We potentially face a moment where numbness is the order of the day.”
Good. Couldn't happen to a better organization. Their Agenda 21 drive and illegal immigration funding and support needs to die. It's another Global Elite Club wearing a virtue signaling mask, posturing as if it serves humanity when it doesn't.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Keep going