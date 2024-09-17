Governor DeSantis takes state jurisdiction to investigate attempted Trump assassination given violation of state law
And he does not think it appropriate that the same agency (DOJ) prosecuting Trump should be investigating his attempted assassination
This is a very good press conference. Florida A.G. Ashley Moody gives a very clear explanation of the Florida plan.
https://x.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1836031799979647238?t=Q5zb3ZV7nFGYj0sXW1jICg&s=19
And he's probably right. Mr. DeSantis seems to be the only sitting governor with a backbone.
This is what the state of Texas should have done 61 years ago.
That said, I hope the Florida attorney general takes this more seriously than she is talking the requested criminal investigation of Tony Fauci. https://kenmcentee.substack.com/p/doctors-affidavit-is-part-of-request