Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
4h

Meryl, I love the post and ADORE your writing style, it's MARVELOUS! I also love getting good news, and adore the messenger! Great job, you put "spring in my step"! Thanks!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
3hEdited

There should *never* be a national or worldwide "pandemic preparedness" strategy IMHO. States and local communities can do a much better job at managing emergencies. We clearly saw this during the "covid" "pandemic" when a "one size fits all" strategy was used that destroyed communities, businesses, mental health, physical health (surgeries, dental, etc) and a litany of other things unnecessarily. Why should a town of 900 people in the middle of nowhere adhere to the same policies as a tenement building in NYC? Seriously? Why would people getting exercise outside or in a pool or in the ocean be ticketed, fined, and even BEATEN for daring to try and be healthy? Why should a doctor who has found something to be working to combat said "emergency" in their community be threatened, lambasted, shamed and even jailed? Why in the name of everything holy would we close churches (historically churches were used as places to help people during "outbreaks") where people could go and get not just spiritual help, but mental and physical help as well? (While Walmart, the strip club, the bar, and the local Cannabis dispensary remain wide open) I mean, most of us here could compile a list two pages long of things that should never be done on a national or international scale.

Where I live, our community came together, helped one another, and looked after the old and sick. Our deputies didn't beat or ticket anyone for not wearing a mask or "distancing". Our stores had common sense policies of "if you are hacking, gurgling, and coughing, and you can't stay home, you may consider wearing a mask to make others feel more comfortable" (People who are NOT sick and didn't have symptoms should NEVER be coerced or threatened to wear a mask and harm their health... ultimately, masking should *always* be optional regardless). When our "governor" closed the churches, our church leaders went to the sheriff to ask what was going on and when they could open them (if they did shut the doors). The sheriff answered, "your churches can stay open since 1776!"

I don't have a problem with emergency *guidelines* on a national level but, ultimately, the people with "boots on the ground" should have the final say on what goes on. This is a HUGE country and we are NOT all the same. One size fits all doesn't work anywhere it has been tried in history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture