Earlier this week, HHS Secretary Kennedy ended nearly $500 million in contracts for mRNA projects managed by BARDA, HHS’ answer to DARPA, an agency whose job it was to identify early stage “countermeasures” and fund them because industry allegedly would not do so and we desperately needed them.

This was all part of the post 9/11/2001 anthrax letters fear-mongering to justify huge expenses for biodefense materiel we might never need or want, and usher in an era of taxpayer funded gain of function (bio-offense) research.

In addition, but quietly, the relatively new (2023) White House office of pandemic preparedness and response seems to have been quietly dismantled as well.

Amid January 2025 congratulations by the biodefense industry that former Fort Detrick Commander Gerald Parker (a retired Army veterinarian) was placed in the position six months ago, it appears he was never confirmed, and has now left.

Funny how his top role at Fort Detrick is omitted from this bio, even though it is his most relevant experience. They did include the fact he was a dean for Global One Health. He was a globalist flunkey. And so a globalist think tank (below) is very unhappy about his leaving, and tells us the office has now been depleted of all its staff. Excellent news!

It isn’t dwindling; they are all gone, according to “think global health.” Bravo, Secretary Kennedy. We appreciate your dismantling of the BioOffense Beast, reducing the risk of future lab-developed pandemics and rash vaccine scams.