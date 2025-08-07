Earlier this week, HHS Secretary Kennedy ended nearly $500 million in contracts for mRNA projects managed by BARDA, HHS’ answer to DARPA, an agency whose job it was to identify early stage “countermeasures” and fund them because industry allegedly would not do so and we desperately needed them.
This was all part of the post 9/11/2001 anthrax letters fear-mongering to justify huge expenses for biodefense materiel we might never need or want, and usher in an era of taxpayer funded gain of function (bio-offense) research.
In addition, but quietly, the relatively new (2023) White House office of pandemic preparedness and response seems to have been quietly dismantled as well.
Amid January 2025 congratulations by the biodefense industry that former Fort Detrick Commander Gerald Parker (a retired Army veterinarian) was placed in the position six months ago, it appears he was never confirmed, and has now left.
Funny how his top role at Fort Detrick is omitted from this bio, even though it is his most relevant experience. They did include the fact he was a dean for Global One Health. He was a globalist flunkey. And so a globalist think tank (below) is very unhappy about his leaving, and tells us the office has now been depleted of all its staff. Excellent news!
It isn’t dwindling; they are all gone, according to “think global health.” Bravo, Secretary Kennedy. We appreciate your dismantling of the BioOffense Beast, reducing the risk of future lab-developed pandemics and rash vaccine scams.
Meryl, I love the post and ADORE your writing style, it's MARVELOUS! I also love getting good news, and adore the messenger! Great job, you put "spring in my step"! Thanks!!!
There should *never* be a national or worldwide "pandemic preparedness" strategy IMHO. States and local communities can do a much better job at managing emergencies. We clearly saw this during the "covid" "pandemic" when a "one size fits all" strategy was used that destroyed communities, businesses, mental health, physical health (surgeries, dental, etc) and a litany of other things unnecessarily. Why should a town of 900 people in the middle of nowhere adhere to the same policies as a tenement building in NYC? Seriously? Why would people getting exercise outside or in a pool or in the ocean be ticketed, fined, and even BEATEN for daring to try and be healthy? Why should a doctor who has found something to be working to combat said "emergency" in their community be threatened, lambasted, shamed and even jailed? Why in the name of everything holy would we close churches (historically churches were used as places to help people during "outbreaks") where people could go and get not just spiritual help, but mental and physical help as well? (While Walmart, the strip club, the bar, and the local Cannabis dispensary remain wide open) I mean, most of us here could compile a list two pages long of things that should never be done on a national or international scale.
Where I live, our community came together, helped one another, and looked after the old and sick. Our deputies didn't beat or ticket anyone for not wearing a mask or "distancing". Our stores had common sense policies of "if you are hacking, gurgling, and coughing, and you can't stay home, you may consider wearing a mask to make others feel more comfortable" (People who are NOT sick and didn't have symptoms should NEVER be coerced or threatened to wear a mask and harm their health... ultimately, masking should *always* be optional regardless). When our "governor" closed the churches, our church leaders went to the sheriff to ask what was going on and when they could open them (if they did shut the doors). The sheriff answered, "your churches can stay open since 1776!"
I don't have a problem with emergency *guidelines* on a national level but, ultimately, the people with "boots on the ground" should have the final say on what goes on. This is a HUGE country and we are NOT all the same. One size fits all doesn't work anywhere it has been tried in history.