Has the WHO fooled us again? As it did with the IHR amendments, where virtually every bad provision was jettisoned by the end in order to get an agreement signed—but the final IHR agreement did not mean much. [However, it did provide a framework that could be built on later to use public health to centralize control.]

Why the secrecy about what was decided? Probably to save face for the negotiators that finalized a meaningless document, while pretending to have accomplished something huge?

I asked Gemini to find the final language to be agreed upon, but all it came up with is info from a day old article:

Based on the available reports, particularly from Health Policy Watch, the final area to be "greened" (meaning the last point of contention to reach consensus) during the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) meeting on April 15, 2025, appears to have been Article 11, which deals with the transfer of technology for pandemic health products. Negotiations reportedly stumbled on this article right until the last minute, with disagreements lingering over the terms of technology transfer. Wealthier countries with large pharmaceutical industries had resisted mandatory tech transfers, advocating for them to be voluntary. Ultimately, it seems the obstacle was overcome by adding a condition that any technology transfer needed to be "mutually agreed." This compromise allowed the entire 32-page agreement to be highlighted in green, signifying full approval by WHO member states.

The AP ran a story 2 hours ago. It suggests there was no agreement on technology and medicines transfer, and that negotiations must continue, but that there were also no provisions forcing countries to obey the WHO’s directives.

The first half looks like a press release, and the second half is based on a meager report from an NGO that was following the proceedings: https://apnews.com/article/who-pandemic-treaty-covid-trump-9003e25d3a9dda95277a9f79cbf77a1d