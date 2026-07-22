Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Mike Ullman's avatar
Mike Ullman
7h

It's pretty much "every man for himself" these days. Tend to your own garden and hope you/we don't become collateral damage for the sake of the Elites. They are at the least sociopathic and at worst full blown insane. What a waste of resources. What a waste of innocent lives.

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Metta's avatar
Metta
7hEdited

Thank you, Meryl, for calling a spade a spade!

"A few hours ago the House passed the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. It included Section 219, which will merge the US and Israel’s military and intelligence operations. The vote was 219-206.

It has yet to get a Senate vote. It is an unconstitutional giveaway of sovereignty that tops anything that came before. It is hard to believe that “our” representatives, especially Republicans, who were once for small government, have done this to us.

Our Congress is bought. Our Executive Branch is obviously not working for the people. And the Supreme Court makes capricious decisions that are sometimes contradictory and very difficult to understand.

Our food, water and air are being poisoned. Our minds are being poisoned with incessant propaganda.

If we are to be saved, we will have to do it ourselves. Speaking up is the first step."

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