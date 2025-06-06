Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

15h

Just looking at his Sachs tirade, that's a low grade hatchet job based almost entirely on positions he took when the word "liberal" actually meant something akin to the beliefs of JFK & RFK. We don't live in that World anymore. Some liberals became neoliberals or shitlibs or illiberals whatever you want to call them, but Sachs is not one of them.

And what's with him posting a video on Sachs, again a voice in the wilderness, declaring the absolute truth that the US did the Nordstream terrorist demolition. Talk about shoot yourself in the foot.

Sachs right on the money on Syria.

Sachs right about Covid origins.

Sachs right about Israel/Gaza.

Sachs right about Iran.

Sachs right about the NATO expansion.

Sachs right about the Oil wars.

Sachs right about CIA funding Islamic barbarian terrorists.

Sachs right about the Libya war.

Sachs right about the Iraq war.

Sachs right about Russian integration and trade.

Sachs right about Nuclear Power, not as vocal as he should be, but unlike most of the Climate Change crowd, he does promote practical options.

And most of all, Sachs right about the NATO/USSA/UKSSR/EUSSR proxy war against Russia.

That's a lot of rights for someone that high up in the establishment. I can't think of anyone else being that bold and contrarian amongst that crowd.

Give up on the Perfectionism, be practical, be a Realist, not an Idealist. Or failure is guaranteed. Those are just the facts.

