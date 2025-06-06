Here is his Jeffrey Sachs diatribe, with all the receipts. And he does not even go into the Rape of Russia—as there is plenty to nail Jeffrey with, without digging into his origins transferring billions in privatized assets to Harvard and the west.

Here is one about how the BIS, World Bank and IMF enable to transfer of sovereignty from indebted governments to world governance.

One Health was constructed over more than 50 years to blend financing, ecological collapse, biodiversity, health, zoonotic spillovers, morality, etc. as a means of achieving global governance over all.

Then there is the double life of Dr. David Martin, who was making money off climate change equity before he stopped believing in it. And purchased a contract research organization that specialized in doing pharma trials in children.

Escapekey also does in Dr. Andrew Huff, clearly a very limited hangout, trained by Michael Osterholm.