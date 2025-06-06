Have you read EscapeKey? He is on top of every globalist narrative. He dissects Jeffrey Sachs, exposes Dr. David Martin, identifies the roots and some branches of One Health I had missed.
Quite extraordinary range and depth. I think he has figured out how to use AI to find references that would be elusive otherwise. Must-know substack.
Here is his Jeffrey Sachs diatribe, with all the receipts. And he does not even go into the Rape of Russia—as there is plenty to nail Jeffrey with, without digging into his origins transferring billions in privatized assets to Harvard and the west.
Here is one about how the BIS, World Bank and IMF enable to transfer of sovereignty from indebted governments to world governance.
One Health was constructed over more than 50 years to blend financing, ecological collapse, biodiversity, health, zoonotic spillovers, morality, etc. as a means of achieving global governance over all.
Then there is the double life of Dr. David Martin, who was making money off climate change equity before he stopped believing in it. And purchased a contract research organization that specialized in doing pharma trials in children.
Escapekey also does in Dr. Andrew Huff, clearly a very limited hangout, trained by Michael Osterholm.
Just looking at his Sachs tirade, that's a low grade hatchet job based almost entirely on positions he took when the word "liberal" actually meant something akin to the beliefs of JFK & RFK. We don't live in that World anymore. Some liberals became neoliberals or shitlibs or illiberals whatever you want to call them, but Sachs is not one of them.
And what's with him posting a video on Sachs, again a voice in the wilderness, declaring the absolute truth that the US did the Nordstream terrorist demolition. Talk about shoot yourself in the foot.
Sachs right on the money on Syria.
Sachs right about Covid origins.
Sachs right about Israel/Gaza.
Sachs right about Iran.
Sachs right about the NATO expansion.
Sachs right about the Oil wars.
Sachs right about CIA funding Islamic barbarian terrorists.
Sachs right about the Libya war.
Sachs right about the Iraq war.
Sachs right about Russian integration and trade.
Sachs right about Nuclear Power, not as vocal as he should be, but unlike most of the Climate Change crowd, he does promote practical options.
And most of all, Sachs right about the NATO/USSA/UKSSR/EUSSR proxy war against Russia.
That's a lot of rights for someone that high up in the establishment. I can't think of anyone else being that bold and contrarian amongst that crowd.
Give up on the Perfectionism, be practical, be a Realist, not an Idealist. Or failure is guaranteed. Those are just the facts.