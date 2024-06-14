3-7 June, 2024



UN Behavioural Science Week

Two sessions with WHO behavioural scientists will take place from 3-7 June.

Speakers include:

Professor Cass Sunstein, Professor of Law, Harvard University (and member of WHO Technical Advisory Group on Behavioural Sciences for Health)

Sunstein Co-wrote the book “Nudge” and its publisher, Yale University Press, said, “The book has given rise to more than 200 “nudge units” in governments around the world and countless groups of behavioral scientists in every part of the economy.”

Above is what Sunstein told students at Harvard Law School a few years back.

Sunstein’s wife, Samantha Powers, is the head of USAID, a renowned CIA cutout that was Peter Daszak’s major funder (over $50 million dollars). She was the former US ambassador to the UN.

Back to the WHO and UN’s Behavioral Health Science:

'Collaborating with Partners to apply Behavioural Science' at 1 pm CEST on Friday, 7 June will include WHO's behavioural insights unit and the WHO Regional Office for Africa discussing the development of the global resolution on 'Behavioural Sciences for Better Health', the 'Regional Strategy for Community Engagement', and the 'European regional action framework for behavioural and cultural insights for health'. This session will also include FAO and UNICEF representatives. 'Applying Behavioural Science in Health' at 3 pm CEST on Friday, 7 June will include the WHO Regional Office for Europe presenting concrete examples of methods, tools, frameworks and lessons learnt, providing a view to how behavioural science can effectively address pressing health challenges. This session will also include examples from UNAIDS and UNICEF. Speakers include:

Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy-Secretary-General

Claudia da Costa Martinelli Wehbe, Director of Innovation Department, Government of Brazil.

The UN wants to improve its brainwashing skills, not for one week but for always, as part of the UN 2.0 plan.

https://un-two-zero.network/besci/

Behavioural Science

Enabling better choices