Head of the National Counterterrorism Center Resigns to protest the war on IranMany thanks to John Leake. Unable to crosspost, so please go to his site.Meryl NassMar 17, 2026965412ShareJohn Leake just posted the following:FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)Counterterrorism Director Joe Kent ResignsJoe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, just resigned, stating his reasons in the following letter…Read more5 hours ago · 48 likes · 11 comments · John Leake965412SharePreviousNext
Thank you. Good to see someone with backbone and principles. Deep condolences to him on the loss of his wife in an Israel-instigated war.
I disagree, however, with his characterization of killing Solemani in 202O as a positive. Solemani was well respected in Iran and Iraq and a stabilizing figure who never threatened the US.
It fees good to know that there are still a few courageous and intelligent people who will not cross the line and will call things for what they are and stand on principle. God bless Mr. Kent. I wish we had far more people like him who simply will not go along with what they know is wrong. Someone who has suffered personally from the wicked supposed "leaders" who don't care about what is right and the human suffering their actions and decisions will cause. May he find peace and the appreciation of those who admire and respect him for speaking the truth to power.