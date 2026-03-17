Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
5h

Thank you. Good to see someone with backbone and principles. Deep condolences to him on the loss of his wife in an Israel-instigated war.

I disagree, however, with his characterization of killing Solemani in 202O as a positive. Solemani was well respected in Iran and Iraq and a stabilizing figure who never threatened the US.

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
4h

It fees good to know that there are still a few courageous and intelligent people who will not cross the line and will call things for what they are and stand on principle. God bless Mr. Kent. I wish we had far more people like him who simply will not go along with what they know is wrong. Someone who has suffered personally from the wicked supposed "leaders" who don't care about what is right and the human suffering their actions and decisions will cause. May he find peace and the appreciation of those who admire and respect him for speaking the truth to power.

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