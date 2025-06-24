Grace Schara was a 19 year old, most delightful young woman with Down’s syndrome who played the violin, drove a tractor, and did Elvis impersonations. She had a wicked sense of humor. I have met her father and attended several events where he presented screenshots of hospital documents and copious additional information that proved Grace’s caregivers chose to give her meds that are routinely used to speed death in patients with terminal cancer who are suffering greatly. I would swear to this on a stack of bibles, having seen this when patients or families have begged their caregivers to relieve their loved one’s suffering. I can only surmise that the jury had no undertanding that a huge open secret (that everyone in hospital medicine knows) is that the cocktail administered to Grace had only one purpose, and that was a peaceful and rapid death. Not treatment.

You may recall that hospitals received significantly more in reimbursement from the USG insurance programs (Medicare and Medicaid) for dead COVID patients than for cured COVID patients. I don’t know if commercial insurance programs also provided a financial incentive for hospitals to fail — or kill. And there was also a huge bonus to to ventilate, as compared to not placing a patient on a ventilator. You may recall the (published) 88% mortality rate for ventilated patients in the Northwell Hospital system of New York, early in the pandemic. So why incentivize ventilation?

This perverse incentive meant that hospitalized COVID patients were worth a lot more dead than alive. No wonder sick patients were begging doctors not to send them to the hospital. They knew something was terribly wrong, even though they (and I) could not put our finger on exactly what it was, and why. In hindsight it seems obvious.

Hospitals were in grave financial shape, with few attending them if they could avoid it, as everyone knew you were likely to catch COVID in hospital. Many US hospitals have closed since the pandemic started. The USG kindly provided hospitals with massive bonuses for providing the most intensive of care to COVID patients and even bigger bonuses to them when patients succumbed.

Let me also say that when I first heard the story of Grace Schara I did not believe it. It took a great deal of time and effort for me to review the documents her dad had collected to finally understand she was nowhere near terminal when her doctor did two things requiring premeditation and the intent for Grace to die:

a) issued an illegal DNR order (against the families’ wishes)—which is not a carte blanche to use potentially fatal drugs on pateints, but simply notes that if a patient stops breathing and/or the heart stops, they will not be resuscitated and allowed to pass

b) ordered a lethal cocktail of 3 drugs to be given, in doses that have only one purpose: euthanasia

Grace was murdered and the perpetrators have gotten away with it. How many families have a million dollars to spend to try and bring awareness to what has happened? Not many. Thank God this family did, to help prevent this from happening to anyone else. It is extremely unfortunate for all of us that the jury ruled in favor of the clearly guilty defendants.