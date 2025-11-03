Vineet Menachery, PhD, Ralph Baric’s star student, who may be on sabbatical at Emory University (or was recently), which is tied at the hip to the CDC and its band of criminals.

Stanley Perlman, MD, PhD, who stays in the shadows, but showed his true colors when he was appointed as part of the FDA’s VRBPAC to review COVID vaccines. Coronaviruses used to be called mouse hepatitis viruses. Why is Perlman still using that terminology? Both Baric and Perlman have been on the coronavirus case for 4 decades. Why spend your life studying a disease that until 2002 was only known to cause colds in man? Might it be that its military potential was noted decades earlier?

Ralph Baric has received over $100 Million in grants during his career. How much has Perlman received? Who funded them when coronaviruses supposedly only caused colds in humans?

Vincent Munster’s wife Emmie de Wit, PhD studies human pathogenic respiratory viruses. Why not come out and say “coronaviruses” instead of dancing around it? Yes, flu, RSV and a few others do exist. Have these bios been to the laundromat?

Jonna Mazet is a dirty veterinarian that must have brought a ton of money to UC Davis. She, Peter Daszak and Dennis Carroll hoped to get very rich off the Global Virome Project— a privatized early version of the Pandemic Treaty’s Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system. Note that others who were part of this project were Nathan Wolfe (whose company was instrumental in building Ukrainian biolabs and was financially entangled with Hunter Biden) and George Gao, then head of the Chinese CDC.

If it has anything to do with Global Health, Global Viruses or One Health, she is on it!

Hillary Marston, MD. What a bio! Worked for Bill Gates, McKinsey, Tony Fauci, the National Security Council. Doled out COVID vaccines. Why was she cc’d on so many early Fauci emails? Why was Fauci’s gal placed at the FDA in 2022? This girl did everything right, and got herself a brilliant career at the top of the apparatchik pyramid. Harming the entire planet.

and here is her LinkedIn bio. She is now a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry.