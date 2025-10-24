Professor Richard Werner, a brilliant economist who has come up with some of the most novel and honest ideas about money, banking, inflation and how the world really works, did a long interview with Tucker Carlson recently. There is a transcript , but my advice is to sit down and listen carefully, replay the sections you did not entirely grasp, and come away with a great deal more edification than you started with. Werner wrote the #1 best-selling book in Japan (and hard to find elsewhere), “Princes of the Yen” about which a (1 hr 48 min) documentary was made. The Princes of the Yen book is out of print on Amazon. I bought it electronically several years ago but Amazon does not offer that now. Don’t miss this. (h/t to Richard C. Cook)

Peter Kirby did another interview on geoengineering with John Stockton and Ken Ruettgers at The Ultimate Assist. He was interviewed by Tucker Carlson but that interview is still in the can.

Mind control. A reminder that in 2018, FOX, ABC, CBS all used the identical language to warn us about the danger of social media “misinformation” to our democracy. 1 minute 40 seconds. While it is said that 6 companies own all major mainstream media in the US, there may be just one company that creates and disseminates the messaging that is most important to the one deep state.

This just got more sophisticated after 2018. The propaganda is constant, feeding us lies nonstop. By repeating the same baloney over and over, most people come to believe it.

Here is one example of a claim that is being repeated over and over that drives me nuts: “FDA was entirely non-political in its decisions till this administration.”

“Insiders say.” Who might they be? Are they even inside FDA? Inside STAT? Inside the DNC?

“Long tradition.” Are we talking 15 minutes? Do you see how language is used to craft a specific image while a) the lie (“a long tradition”) is couched in language that is so lacking in specifics that it cannot be challenged and b) using the term insider means the claim could come from anywhere. True weasel wording—and the article is trying to stop giving vitamins to kids with autism. These authors are evil.

Let’s talk about that long tradition. Why did FDA leave pain pill Vioxx on the market for 4 years after it knew it killed tens of thousands of people from heart attacks and strokes (20-25 years ago)? Why did FDA cover up the side effects from COVID shots throughout the Biden administration? FDA has been a totally captured agency for at least 3 decades. I could produce more examples for hours.

And now the media are complaining because the head of drugs at FDA asked his staff to look into leucovorin as a possible treatment for autism. Leucovorin is a VITAMIN, a form of folic acid, for goodness’ sake, which in oral form is sold over the counter. It has virtually no known side effects.

Some people have a genetic disorder that inhibits the transport of the vitamin Folate (or folic acid) into the brain, but leucovorin can bypass this inhibition. What could be safer and more sensible than trying this vitamin as a potential therapy for brain disorders? Very little if anything.

But that doesn’t stop the media from kvetching about it.

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-takes-action-make-treatment-available-autism-symptoms