Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Jim Reagen
2h

Everywhere we look things are falling apart even as good, honest people are trying to straighten things out again.

When we think about conscience, we realize that although sometimes it gives us clear signals-- don't steal and don't murder-- at other times we have to weigh things and ask ourselves, is this right? Is it right for me to do this one thing when it may have these consequences, or should I do this other thing instead? An example: is it right for me to speak up about all the wrongs I see, and where and how should I speak up? Should I publish opinions in the local newspaper?

This writer has spoken up about things and has written in the local papers, and what it's gotten him is general scorn ("conspiracy theorist") and loss of friendships. It hasn't changed the thinking of those who need a dose of reality. Now I'm much more circumspect in what I say and to whom.

My point is that intelligence and conscience (moral judgment) belong to individuals. Institutions have mission statements, goals, strategies, protocols, etc., but they don't have inherent intelligence and they don't have inherent consciences. Intelligence comes from individuals.

Conscience comes from individuals, too. The conscience of institutions lies in the individuals who push back on goals and strategies, the ones who criticize. To the degree that institutions silence and punish dissenters is the degree to which they lose their consciences.

The same goes for the institution of government. Those who dissent-- who question ideas and actions-- are the conscience of our society. It's clear then that no matter if we're right or left, when dissent is killed, free and open society perishes and grave errors can arise because there is no reconsideration, no thoughtful analysis of the paths forward and the potential for error, as may happen when individuals consider their own personal lives and their own paths.

The logic of a free and open society that works for the better of citizens is that it must be open to critical review wherein potential consequences of ideas and actions have a public hearing. This is the original argument for freedom of speech, i.e., to call attention to and root out bad ministers. There's really no such thing as "misinformation that's a danger to our society," then. Such information is merely conscience having a voice, and those wishing to silence this, wish as well to kill conscience.

A society that wishes to refrain from doing harm requires a conscience. One that's heedless and rushes headlong to disaster takes pains to silence its critics, the ones who are the true-- and only-- source of the conscience of a society.

Richard C. Cook
5hEdited

Thanks Meryl. Also see my article on the great Werner/Carlson interview. (Title is tongue0-in-cheek)

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/how-stupid-can-you-get-tucker-carlson

