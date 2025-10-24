Professor Richard Werner, a brilliant economist who has come up with some of the most novel and honest ideas about money, banking, inflation and how the world really works, did a long interview with Tucker Carlson recently. There is a transcript, but my advice is to sit down and listen carefully, replay the sections you did not entirely grasp, and come away with a great deal more edification than you started with. Werner wrote the #1 best-selling book in Japan (and hard to find elsewhere), “Princes of the Yen” about which a (1 hr 48 min) documentary was made. The Princes of the Yen book is out of print on Amazon. I bought it electronically several years ago but Amazon does not offer that now. Don’t miss this. (h/t to Richard C. Cook)
Peter Kirby did another interview on geoengineering with John Stockton and Ken Ruettgers at The Ultimate Assist. He was interviewed by Tucker Carlson but that interview is still in the can.
Mind control. A reminder that in 2018, FOX, ABC, CBS all used the identical language to warn us about the danger of social media “misinformation” to our democracy. 1 minute 40 seconds. While it is said that 6 companies own all major mainstream media in the US, there may be just one company that creates and disseminates the messaging that is most important to the one deep state.
This just got more sophisticated after 2018. The propaganda is constant, feeding us lies nonstop. By repeating the same baloney over and over, most people come to believe it.
Here is one example of a claim that is being repeated over and over that drives me nuts: “FDA was entirely non-political in its decisions till this administration.”
“Insiders say.” Who might they be? Are they even inside FDA? Inside STAT? Inside the DNC?
“Long tradition.” Are we talking 15 minutes? Do you see how language is used to craft a specific image while a) the lie (“a long tradition”) is couched in language that is so lacking in specifics that it cannot be challenged and b) using the term insider means the claim could come from anywhere. True weasel wording—and the article is trying to stop giving vitamins to kids with autism. These authors are evil.
Let’s talk about that long tradition. Why did FDA leave pain pill Vioxx on the market for 4 years after it knew it killed tens of thousands of people from heart attacks and strokes (20-25 years ago)? Why did FDA cover up the side effects from COVID shots throughout the Biden administration? FDA has been a totally captured agency for at least 3 decades. I could produce more examples for hours.
And now the media are complaining because the head of drugs at FDA asked his staff to look into leucovorin as a possible treatment for autism. Leucovorin is a VITAMIN, a form of folic acid, for goodness’ sake, which in oral form is sold over the counter. It has virtually no known side effects.
Some people have a genetic disorder that inhibits the transport of the vitamin Folate (or folic acid) into the brain, but leucovorin can bypass this inhibition. What could be safer and more sensible than trying this vitamin as a potential therapy for brain disorders? Very little if anything.
But that doesn’t stop the media from kvetching about it.
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-takes-action-make-treatment-available-autism-symptoms
Here is what WebMD says about leucovorin ( brand name for folinic acid): “Clinicians consider folinic acid supplementation superior to folic acid supplementation because folinic acid can reach higher concentrations in plasma and function in the face of defective folate metabolism.” The only side effect is a rare allergic reaction. And it can be purchased over the counter. Here are just a few examples.
So what is the BFD, Stat? Why don’t you want a safe vitamin to be evaluated for FDA approval, which would lead to insurance paying for this vitamin?
Why must the media’s TDS be scattershot directed at every single thing this administration does, instead of laser directed at the things it is doing wrong? Is this a mind-control method to convince the unwary media consumer to go lockstep against everything that Trump, RFK and the rest do? I think so. Beware of the mind control all around us.
Everywhere we look things are falling apart even as good, honest people are trying to straighten things out again.
When we think about conscience, we realize that although sometimes it gives us clear signals-- don't steal and don't murder-- at other times we have to weigh things and ask ourselves, is this right? Is it right for me to do this one thing when it may have these consequences, or should I do this other thing instead? An example: is it right for me to speak up about all the wrongs I see, and where and how should I speak up? Should I publish opinions in the local newspaper?
This writer has spoken up about things and has written in the local papers, and what it's gotten him is general scorn ("conspiracy theorist") and loss of friendships. It hasn't changed the thinking of those who need a dose of reality. Now I'm much more circumspect in what I say and to whom.
My point is that intelligence and conscience (moral judgment) belong to individuals. Institutions have mission statements, goals, strategies, protocols, etc., but they don't have inherent intelligence and they don't have inherent consciences. Intelligence comes from individuals.
Conscience comes from individuals, too. The conscience of institutions lies in the individuals who push back on goals and strategies, the ones who criticize. To the degree that institutions silence and punish dissenters is the degree to which they lose their consciences.
The same goes for the institution of government. Those who dissent-- who question ideas and actions-- are the conscience of our society. It's clear then that no matter if we're right or left, when dissent is killed, free and open society perishes and grave errors can arise because there is no reconsideration, no thoughtful analysis of the paths forward and the potential for error, as may happen when individuals consider their own personal lives and their own paths.
The logic of a free and open society that works for the better of citizens is that it must be open to critical review wherein potential consequences of ideas and actions have a public hearing. This is the original argument for freedom of speech, i.e., to call attention to and root out bad ministers. There's really no such thing as "misinformation that's a danger to our society," then. Such information is merely conscience having a voice, and those wishing to silence this, wish as well to kill conscience.
A society that wishes to refrain from doing harm requires a conscience. One that's heedless and rushes headlong to disaster takes pains to silence its critics, the ones who are the true-- and only-- source of the conscience of a society.
Thanks Meryl. Also see my article on the great Werner/Carlson interview. (Title is tongue0-in-cheek)
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/how-stupid-can-you-get-tucker-carlson