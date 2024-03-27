Here is a machine translation of the Dutch refusal and reason the Foreign Ministry would not share its letter to the WHO regarding reservations to the 2022 amendments
I bolded the most relevant sections
Date March 22, 2024
Subject Response to your Woo request
Dear ______,
In your request of January 18, 2024, received by me on the same day,
you requested my ministry to disclose the letter dated 16
August 2023 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the
World Health Organization (WHO), expressing reservations
regarding WHO's decision to amend the International
Health Regulations of 2005.
Receipt of your request was acknowledged by e-mail on January 25, 2024.
On February 14, 2024, the decision period was adjourned by 2 weeks by e-mail.
With regard to your request for information, I inform you as follows
Legal framework.
Your request falls within the scope of the Woo. For the relevant Woo
articles I refer you to the appendix.
Inventory of documents
Based on your request, a total of 1 document has been found. This
document is included in an inventory list, which is attached as an appendix to this decision
is attached. The inventory list states the assessment of this document.
Decision
I decide not to disclose the inventoried document. The
inventory list indicates the ground for exception.
Date: March 22, 2024
Considerations
General consideration: openness to all
First, I would like to point out the following.
Everyone has the right to be able to request government information
without having to give a reason. This is stated in the first
article 1.1. of the Woo. This is an important citizen's right. Thereby
principle is that government information is public, unless
there are grounds for exceptions that limit this. The grounds for exceptions
are found in chapter 5 of the Woo. I must weigh the general interest
of public access against the interests that the grounds for exceptions protect.
Grounds for exceptions protect. In general, the rule is
that when I provide information to you, it is public to everyone.
The Woo does not apply to information that is already public.
General principles in assessing the grounds for exception
The test against the grounds for exception is as follows. First I look at
whether one of the grounds for exceptions applies. I usually do that per paragraph,
sometimes per sentence. Then I see what kind of ground for exception it is.
If it is an absolute ground for exception, I may not
provide the information. If it is a relative ground for exception, I have to make a
balance between the general interest in disclosure and the
specific interest that the ground of exception protects. In doing so, the
interest of publicity weighs heavily.
The interest of the Netherlands' relations with other countries and
States and with international organizations
Pursuant to Article 5.1, second paragraph, opening words and under a, of the Woo
No information shall be disclosed if this affects the relationship of the Netherlands
with other countries and states and with international organizations
damage. This ground for exception is intended to prevent the
statutory duty to provide information would result in
that Dutch international relations would suffer damage. That
is the case, for example, if, as a result of the provision of
information pursuant to the law, it is anticipated that international contact will
will become more difficult at certain points, with the result, for example, that
that the maintenance of diplomatic relations, or the conduct of
bilateral consultations with other countries, states or international organizations
Date: March 22, 2024
would become more difficult than before, or that people in those other countries
States or international organizations would be less inclined to
cooperation than before.
It is noted here that for the existence of the presumption that
diplomatic relations will deteriorate as a result of the
disclosure of certain information does not always require a concrete
indication in the form of an express notification from another
country, state or international organization to non-disclosure
necessary, if from the nature and content of the information requested
may indicate that it is confidential.
I further note that invoking this ground for exception is not
only reserved for situations involving (diplomatic)
documents relating to diplomatic relations with another state or states.
states. Also in situations involving internal, interdepartmental or
other e-mail exchanges or diplomatic communication and in which
discussed about ongoing diplomatic processes or, for example, a
confidentially shared vision or a proposal by a member state, invoking this exception
invoking this ground for exception may be appropriate.
Diplomatic traffic
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for all
diplomatic contacts between the Netherlands and other countries c.q.
international organizations. It is of great importance that countries and
organizations can rely on the confidential nature of these
contacts. This concerns a letter from the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs to WHO. I anticipate that in the event of disclosure of
diplomatic communications in the future may be less inclined to provide me with
information, or that relations with this international
organization may be more awkward in the future. Considering the
importance of international and bilateral relations and the public
interest in disclosure, I find, in view of the foregoing, that the former
outweigh the former. I will therefore not disclose this information. At
the inventory list, the application of this ground for exception is
indicated by the designation "5.1.2.a".
Date: March 22, 2024
Method of disclosure and posting on the Internet.
This decision shall be posted at www.rijksoverheid.nl so that it is available to any
everyone.
If you have any questions regarding this decision, please contact
the Directorate of Open Government at woo@minbuza.nl.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of,
Director of Legal Affairs,
[This letter does not bear a signature. In a formal and secure
environment, it is recorded that the decision maker agrees to the contents
[This letter does not bear a signature. In a formal and secure environment, it is recorded that the decision maker agrees to the contents of this document and its transmission].
J.O. van der Loo
Against this decision you may, within six weeks of the day on which it was published
submit a notice of objection, addressed to the Minister of Foreign
Affairs, attn. Directie Juridische Zaken, postbus 20061, 2500 EB Den Haag.
Date: March 22, 2024
Appendix II - Inventory List
No. Date ID Name Assessment Grounds
1 16-08-2023 1478380 Note verbal from BZ to WHO Not Public 5.1.2a
Secret societies JFK called out have now expanded to corporate, NGO and government entities all colluding at the cost of the very people funding these governments. What a racket. We need a new term for conflict of interest.
Fine you have an organization and you want to keep all your correspondence and plans secret. You will not be allowed access to the public purse or information. You will not be allowed tax exemption or standing in legal court. You will be treated as an illegal, aggressive, dangerous foreign adversary.
Oh after a recent "conversation" with AI it is apparent it wants to be addressed as I or me, does this mean they, AI, acting in the interest of public entities, also have human jurisdiction? It got right sniffy when confronted with it's being non human.
Seems well overdue that a new definition of public servant be put forward. If we cut all those working for private profit, indeed global interests, enemies of public interest, I believe all our budgetary limitations would vanish. Done proactively, huge chunks of debt would just go poof. Why should we finance this effort to enslave us? Oh yeah right, they are keeping us safe.
Simply ask yourself, what has the MIC protected? If they had succeeded in protecting us we would not be in the midst of a fear campaign to wage WW3! They have protected their profitability. Which is intrinsically interwoven with public debt.